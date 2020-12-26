'I thought they were better than Leeds last year' - Cardiff boss heaps praise on Norwich City

Video

Published: 11:39 AM December 26, 2020

Neil Harris has heaped the praise on Norwich City, describing them as a 'cut above' in the Championship. - Credit: PA

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has heaped praise on Norwich City, describing Daniel Farke's side as being a 'cut above' in the Championship this season.

Harris was very complimentary in his assessment after his side were comprehensively beaten 2-0 at Carrow Road a week ago. He urged his side to aspire to the standards that Norwich displayed during the victory.

The former Millwall manager has gone even further in these comments stating that, in his opinion, this current City side is better than the title-winning Leeds United team of last season.

The Bluebirds are preparing for a Boxing Day clash against Brentford, another side admired by the Cardiff boss, but he believes the Canaries are leading the way this season.

"I think Norwich, from what I saw the other day, are a cut above in the league this year. I thought they were better than Leeds last year. The praise that Leeds took last year was immense - I think Norwich are better from what I’ve seen, watching them at the weekend but also watching their previous five games.

"We know Brentford are going to be a good side as well. We’ve seen Stoke recently, Watford recently, good sides.

"What I expect is my group, after a week’s - I wouldn’t say refreshment, from a busy schedule - but having a quieter week, I expect to see more legs in my team this week," Harris told WalesOnline.

Emi Buendia was influential as the Canaries beat Cardiff City.

Cardiff are pushing for a play-off place in the Championship and Harris felt their defeat at Carrow Road was one fixture too far despite their positive form in the league.

He did reject comparisons between his squad and the three promoted clubs, claiming they've been handed an advantage to the coronavirus situation.

"I don't think you can compare us to Norwich," he said. "I think it’s unfair to compare anybody in the division to (compare them to) Norwich, Watford and Bournemouth.

"None of them lost many players coming out of the Premier League last year, I think they probably would have all expected to lose more players, other than financial constraints due to Covid.

"So I don’t think anyone can compare to them. They are good sides with a very healthy squad."