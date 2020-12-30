'I've never heard anything about Norwich' - Warnock plays down Canaries links with Duncan Watmore

Video

Published: 11:12 AM December 30, 2020

Neil Warnock has played down fan-led speculation that winger Duncan Watmore is set for a January move to Norwich City.

Middlesbrough's boss was asked to comment on rumours linking the former Sunderland winger with a move to Carrow Road when his short-term contract expires next month.

Sky Sports have linked the 26-year-old with moves to Premier League clubs Burnley and West Brom after finding form in the Championship. Watmore's spell on Wearside was plagued by injuries and that was the primary reason behind Warnock handing the winger a short-term deal.

Five goals in eight Championship matches has seen him linked with a move elsewhere. Speaking at a recent fans forum, one Boro supporter claimed to heard that the Canaries were one of the interested parties keen on Watmore.

"Listen, if he wanted to go to Norwich then I wouldn't stand in his way, not after the injuries he's had. He's a fabulous lad.

"But I will say, if he did go to Norwich, it will be the biggest mistake he ever makes," Warnock told the fans forum as reported by Gazette Live.

"That's all I can say on that. It doesn't worry me, players turning me down. I just think it's their loss.

"I look at the players we were after in the summer and I don't think any of them have knocked any doors down. Most of them are injured."

The Canaries are only believed to be pursuing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window unless there is a major departure from their first-team squad.

Watmore's preference is reported to be extending his contract at the Riverside Stadium, something Warnock is hoping to get completed in the coming weeks.

"I'm happy with everything and I think Neil [Bausor] has been talking to his man for about a week but I've never heard anything about Norwich. You maybe know more than me, but I certainly won't lose any sleep over it.

"I think he'd be stupid to leave this club, team and myself.

"This season for him shouldn't be about money. It should be about him playing games after his injuries. He fits in so well with us and he's a lovely lad.

"I think he'd be an idiot to leave us. But hey, sometimes that's how it goes. You win some, you lose some."