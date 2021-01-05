New date for Norwich City's home clash with Bristol
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City's home Championship clash with Bristol City has a new date, after being selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.
The Carrow Road encounter has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, January 20 and will kick-off at 6pm.
Canaries supporters will be unable to attend the game due to the Covid-19 pandemic but throughout this campaign season ticket holders have received free passes for the iFollow online streams, other than for away games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday.
Otherwise, match passes have been available to purchase for £10. City are yet to confirm those iFollow details but last month's 2-0 home win over Cardiff was a Saturday lunchtime kick-off due to Sky coverage and season ticket holders were still provided with free passes on that occasion.
The knock-on effect was that iFollow match passes were not available to purchase - although Now TV sell similar passes for 24-hour access to Sky Sports, so that situation can be remedied without too much trouble.
Daniel Farke's team won 3-1 at Bristol City in October, thanks to a brace from Teemu Pukki and a fine goal from Emi Buendia.
The Robins currently sit 10th and four points adrift of the play-off places having lost four of their last five games.
Most Read
- 1 Buendia 'owes' Norwich City and should reject Arsenal, says ex-Canaries striker
- 2 Five free agent goalkeepers Canaries could sign this January
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal eye player-plus-cash move for £40m-rated Buendia
- 4 Top of the class but Farke flags one area to improve
- 5 Krul scares Championship rivals
- 6 Norwich City loan watch: Soto scores amid City recall speculation
- 7 Lee Payne: My ideal transfer window for Norwich City
- 8 The success and struggle of City's loanees so far this season
- 9 City Q&A: Sell or buy?
- 10 COMMENT: Should Norwich City still be playing?
It will be the seventh Canaries game of the season shown live by Sky Sports, with an eighth to follow swiftly, when Middlesbrough travel to Norfolk on Saturday, January 30 (12.30pm).