New date for Norwich City's home clash with Bristol

Published: 5:21 PM January 5, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM January 5, 2021

Teemu Pukki scored twice as Norwich won 3-1 at Bristol City in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's home Championship clash with Bristol City has a new date, after being selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The Carrow Road encounter has been pushed back a day to Wednesday, January 20 and will kick-off at 6pm.

Canaries supporters will be unable to attend the game due to the Covid-19 pandemic but throughout this campaign season ticket holders have received free passes for the iFollow online streams, other than for away games that kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday.

Otherwise, match passes have been available to purchase for £10. City are yet to confirm those iFollow details but last month's 2-0 home win over Cardiff was a Saturday lunchtime kick-off due to Sky coverage and season ticket holders were still provided with free passes on that occasion.

The knock-on effect was that iFollow match passes were not available to purchase - although Now TV sell similar passes for 24-hour access to Sky Sports, so that situation can be remedied without too much trouble.

Daniel Farke's team won 3-1 at Bristol City in October, thanks to a brace from Teemu Pukki and a fine goal from Emi Buendia.

The Robins currently sit 10th and four points adrift of the play-off places having lost four of their last five games.

It will be the seventh Canaries game of the season shown live by Sky Sports, with an eighth to follow swiftly, when Middlesbrough travel to Norfolk on Saturday, January 30 (12.30pm).

