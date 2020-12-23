New deal for young Canaries defender Omobamidele

Published: 8:00 PM December 23, 2020

Norwich City's festive contract news has continued with a new deal for promising young centre-back Andrew Omobamidele.

The Irish defender follows on from fellow academy prospects Jon McCracken (2022) and Tyrese Omotoye (2024) with the announcement of a new contract this week, extending terms until 2024.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the youth ranks and been named on the bench for eight first-team games so far this season, as cover for his more experienced team-mates due to injuries.

“That’s the beauty of this club. The opportunities are there, it’s down to the individual to take it when it’s given to you," the youngster said of his new deal.

“I feel like this past year or so I’ve been developing a lot, I’ve been doing alright in the under-23s and hopefully I can just keep that going.

“I’ve been training with the first team, so it’s been a great experience, training alongside some of the veterans at the club, so it’s good.”

Omobamidele is yet to make it onto the pitch for his debut. He was due to come on during injury-time as City wound down the clock during their 2-1 win at Reading last week but in the end there wasn't time for a brief cameo.

He knows he needs to be patient and soak up as much information as possible though, adding: “It was great, the first team is the goal for every academy player, to play at Carrow Road in front of all the fans and stuff.

“Being involved in training and the matchday squads has been great, just picking out little bits from each player, trying to get my knowledge up on the game, with the way they are on and off the pitch, being professional. I’m just listening and learning.”

Signed from Irish side Leixlip United in 2018, the central defender has become a regular for City's U23s, playing an influential role in reaching the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy this season.

Last December the Republic of Ireland U19 international signed his first professional contract and a year on Omobamidele has convinced the Canaries that he has the potential for a long-term deal.

On his next targets, speaking to City's official website, Omobamidele said: “I’m training with them now but obviously I don’t have a squad number so my goal is to get a full position in the training room, get a squad number and make my debut.

“So I’m just going to keep working hard and doing what I can do.”