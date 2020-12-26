'It’s an important game and we must fight like an animal' - new Watford boss

Published: 7:45 AM December 26, 2020

Watford's Tom Cleverley reacts to a missed shot during the defeat at Huddersfield, a game which led to Vladimir Ivic's exit. - Credit: PA

Players who fight like animals with an emphasis on attacking football - it's what Norwich City can expect at Vicarage Road.

There will be yet another new face in the home dugout as Xisco Munoz takes the reins following the departure of Vladimir Ivic last weekend – the Hornets’ fifth head coach in just over a year.

Vladimir Ivic gestures on the touchline - he was Watford's four head coach inside a year - Credit: PA

Munoz is promising a revitalised Watford performance against City.

“We need to change and give different things,” he said. “For sure you will see different things. I am sure of this. The fans will see the mentality of the team against Norwich.

“I am very happy because they gave me a good atmosphere. Everyone gives me big support and these two days they have fought like animals and trained very good. If we continue on this line, it will be perfect. I said to the guys they have given me an amazing two days because they gave their maximum. They have a good attitude and we need to continue in this perfect way. They gave me everything and I have good energy.

“It’s an important game and we must fight like an animal.

“We will give our maximum and play this game like it is the last game in our life. The guys want to play this game and have big character for this game.

“We have a good team and with nine points the difference [between the two sides], we need to change something and do better. If we continue with the attitude [we have had in two days], then we will have good moments in the future.”

Watford skipper Troy Deeney - Credit: PA

While Munoz was reluctant to discuss who plays where against City, it seems likely captain Troy Deeney’s place is safe.

“Troy is a big man, everyone knows he is a reference [point],” Munoz told the club’s official web site.

“I believe in him. He's a special man, I want to give all my best things for him and he gives his best things for me. His relationship is perfect and I need the help of him in the dressing room.”

Munoz played under former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafa Benítez at Valencia, winning a La Liga and Uefa Cup double in 2003/04.

“Rafa is the one who gave me big things and I have contact with him,” said Muñoz. “He is an important person in my life. He was the best coach and I thank him for believing in me. We write messages and I communicate with him. He has good ideas and is an experienced manager in England. I’m sure he’ll give me some things as he is a good man.”