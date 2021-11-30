Pukki savours City equaliser at Newcastle as one of his best

Teemu Pukki wanted to get restarted quickly after scoring his equaliser for Norwich City at Newcastle - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was Teemu Pukki to the rescue at Newcastle for Norwich City on Tuesday night, after nearly slipping to an embarrassing defeat.

The Canaries were handed a great opportunity to take a massive win over the bottom side when Ciaran Clark was sent off in just the 10th minute, hauling down Pukki as the striker charged through on goal.

But the hosts took the lead when Billy Gilmour handled at a corner, with Tim Krul getting a glove to Callum Wilson’s penalty but the ball bouncing in off the crossbar.

Dimitris Giannoulis had been among the substitutes in the second half and calmly crossed to allow Pukki to smash left-footed into the top-left corner in the 79th minute.

Alan Shearer had been among the pundits on Amazon Prime and the Finland star was asked if it was the best goal he had scored, saying: “Yeah probably. I scored a nice one against Newcastle in the Premier League last time but this one was a good finish, so if a man like him (Shearer) is praising it, I’ll take it. It’s nice to hear that.”

The 31-year-old was well aware that City had wasted a big opportunity though, continuing: “It was hard, they defended well, there was not so much space for us. We need to analyse the game and if we get the same in the future we need to be better.

“If the other team get a red card you need to kill the game, to win the game, so of course we’re disappointed.

“If you can’t win the game then you at least need to get the draw, so in the long run it’s going to be good but when you play 80 minutes with one guy more, you need to win.”

It’s the first time City have gone four unbeaten in the top flight since February 2013, to move up to 18th and a point above Burnley, who play the first of two games in hand when they go to Wolves on Wednesday night.

Asked if he believed City will stay up under new boss Dean Smith, Pukki told Amazon: “One-hundred per cent. It’s been a great time with him and we haven’t lost yet.

"We’re still learning from him and he’s still learning from us, so it’s a big chance for us, we just need to take it.”

With Leeds beating Crystal Palace 1-0, the Canaries are three points from safety with 17th-placed Watford hosting Manchester City on Wednesday.