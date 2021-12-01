Interview

Canaries keeper Tim Krul delays the spot-kick by interacting with the Newcastle fans at St James' Park

Disappointment at successive Premier League draws has reaffirmed Tim Krul's belief that Norwich City are heading in the right direction.

While Saturday's 0-0 home draw with high-flying Wolves felt like a positive result and performance, the 1-1 stalemate with Newcastle on Tuesday left a bitter taste in the mouth.

"When you play against a Newcastle team with 10 men for such a long time, more than 80 minutes, then you're disappointed because we created enough to win this game," the City keeper said of Ciaran Clark's early red card for the hosts.

"Maybe before the game you would have taken a point at a difficult place like this but, after, I think we should have won."

The early adversity united the division's bottom team and the Canaries couldn't make the most of their advantage, with Billy Gilmour punished for a handball by VAR to concede a penalty 15 minutes after half-time.

Krul got a hand to Callum Wilson's spot-kick but the ball cruelly went in off the crossbar.

"There were a few players in front of me," he said of the decision. "I saw the hand up, the referee had a look at it, took a long time, clear and obvious is the whole thing (with VAR).

"When you're at Newcastle it's obviously a difficult decision for a referee to turn it around and he did.

"It's a big shame because it's one of those decisions that you look at but things even themselves out and we're four games unbeaten, a lot of positivity around the place, confidence is growing.

"I spoke about it a couple of months ago, that I think we have a good thing going."

The Canaries avoided an embarrassing defeat to the winless Magpies thanks to a brilliant Teemu Pukki volley in the 71st minute but couldn't force a winner, with Pierre Lees-Melou denied an injury-time winner.

"You saw the team that wanted to win the most really, we were going after them," Krul added. "I think the quality lacked a little bit in possession and we took too long to change play.

"So we are disappointed, for sure, but that's how we've grown. That was on Saturday and again here, so it shows where we're heading."

