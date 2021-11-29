Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

We can't buy safety, admits Magpies boss

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:39 PM November 29, 2021
Newcastle United's Callum Wilson reacts to a challenge during the Premier League game at Arsenal

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson during his team's defeat at Arsenal at the weekend - Credit: PA

New boss Eddie Howe prepared for a huge clash against Norwich City on Tuesday night by insisting it would be "foolish" for him to promise that Newcastle will buy their way out of Premier League relegation trouble in January.

Howe, 44 on Monday, will be hoping the Magpies can win a Premier League game for the first time this season at the 14th attempt with the club sitting six points adrift of safety at the foot of the table.

Newcastle's new Saudi-backed owners have indicated they will invest significantly in the squad during their tenure, but Howe knows he cannot rely on spending power alone to preserve their top-flight status.

Asked if he had been assured of backing in the winter transfer window, he replied: "I can't make any promises on that, but I can promise that the people above me, the owners, will support the team and support me in trying to achieve what we need. That's all I can say at this time.

"It would be foolish of me to make rash promises or statements. My priority at the moment is to get the best out of the players we have."

Howe, who threw his backing behind the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign amid ongoing condemnation of Saudi Arabia's treatment of the LGBT+ community, has seen signs of improvement in his team in the two games since his arrival, but knows a defensive frailty needs to be eradicated if they are to drag themselves out of trouble.

But asked if he subscribed to former Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez's "short-blanket" theory to describe the phenomenon of his team leaving itself exposed by over-committing in attack, he said: "I don't believe in copying Rafa's statement. 'Stretching the blanket' would be a better way of looking at it for me, coaching and educating and helping the players.

Most Read

  1. 1 'No thanks or penny' - Norwich City crest designer hits out at change
  2. 2 PRESSER: Newcastle v City - Normann ruled out
  3. 3 Paddy Davitt verdict: Smith's City impact is not a one way street
  1. 4 City squad now believe - Smith
  2. 5 Normann injury update after gritty City stalemate against Wolves
  3. 6 Smith joins Lambert, O'Neill and Howson at anniversary lunch for City owners and Foulger
  4. 7 Six things you might have missed from City's encouraging draw with Wolves
  5. 8 City reborn under Smith for Wolves boss
  6. 9 Pundits praise City's progress but highlight poor conversion rate
  7. 10 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries 0-0 Wolves

"I don't think there are any limitations on what we can achieve with the group of players we have here. We have to improve performances, improve results and once confidence returns to the team, I think you will see a different team."

Howe will be in the dugout at St James' Park for the first time after missing the last home game having tested positive for Covid-19.
 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier Lea

Norwich City vs Wolves | Live

NCFC LIVE: Spirited City held to 0-0 draw by Wolves

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki had chances in the second half of Norwich City's 0-0 Premier League draw against Wolves

Norwich City vs Wolves | Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: City 0-0 Wolves

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture b

Norwich City vs Wolves | Interview

'A real buzz' - Chelsea loanee praises new City boss after Wolves draw

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture b

Norwich City vs Wolves | Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Sargent starts for City against Wolves

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon