Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries linked with Newcastle youngster

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 7:07 AM June 24, 2021   
Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff warming up before the Premier League match at St James' Park, New

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is on Norwich City's radar, according to reports. - Credit: PA

Norwich City are reportedly interesting in signing Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff on loan. 

Anderlecht, Middlesbrough and West Brom are also credited with an interest in the 21-year-old midfielder, according to the Chronicle. 

Magpies boss Steve Bruce wants the player to gain some regular first team football next season as Longstaff heads into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. 

The Canaries are in the market for at least two central midfielders this summer following the exits of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic whilst Oliver Skipp has returned to Tottenham after his successful loan spell. 

City remain interested in securing a return on Skipp but are also close to securing Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on loan for their Premier League campaign. Norwich have agreed a deal in principle with the 20-year-old, who starred against England at the Euros before having to isolate due to a positive coronavirus test. 

His performance against Gareth Southgate’s men alerted other Premier League rivals although City remain quietly confident Chelsea and Gilmour will honour that agreement. 

Norwich kicked off their summer transfer business this week with the signings of Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn from Werder Bremen and Southampton this week.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Two cracking signings' - Surge in positivity among Canaries fans
  2. 2 Canaries confirm return of Angus Gunn
  3. 3 Injury scare for City skipper as Scotland exit Euro 2020
  1. 4 City target Chelsea’s Scotland star Billy Gilmour
  2. 5 The shadow men: Norwich City's forgotten goalkeepers
  3. 6 Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road
  4. 7 'Perfect fit' - Canaries boss thrilled to sign Gunn permanently
  5. 8 'Statement of intent' - City fans excited after Rashica deal confirmed
  6. 9 City confirm Milot Rashica signing
  7. 10 City confirm Nyland exit
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Footbal

Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Canaries boss on his new Kosovan winger

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris was on target for Barnsley at the Canaries' Championship

Exclusive

No regrets just life lessons for City old boy

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Manager Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber during the FA Youth Cup match at Carrow Road, No

Norwich City Transfer News | Opinion

NCFC survey: Share your transfer views and top targets

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus