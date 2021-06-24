Canaries linked with Newcastle youngster

Published: 7:07 AM June 24, 2021

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff is on Norwich City's radar, according to reports. - Credit: PA

Norwich City are reportedly interesting in signing Newcastle United youngster Matty Longstaff on loan.

Anderlecht, Middlesbrough and West Brom are also credited with an interest in the 21-year-old midfielder, according to the Chronicle.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce wants the player to gain some regular first team football next season as Longstaff heads into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

The Canaries are in the market for at least two central midfielders this summer following the exits of Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic whilst Oliver Skipp has returned to Tottenham after his successful loan spell.

City remain interested in securing a return on Skipp but are also close to securing Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on loan for their Premier League campaign. Norwich have agreed a deal in principle with the 20-year-old, who starred against England at the Euros before having to isolate due to a positive coronavirus test.

His performance against Gareth Southgate’s men alerted other Premier League rivals although City remain quietly confident Chelsea and Gilmour will honour that agreement.

Norwich kicked off their summer transfer business this week with the signings of Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn from Werder Bremen and Southampton this week.