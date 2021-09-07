Nine City first-teamers set to conclude international duty

Published: 6:00 AM September 7, 2021

Norwich striker Adam Idah has started both of Ireland's games so far during the international break - Credit: PA

The majority of international action comes to a conclusion for Norwich City players this evening.

Teemu Pukki and Finland take on world champions France as World Cup qualification continues but it should be somewhat easier for Mathias Normann as Norway host Gibraltar.

Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are hoping to feature as the Republic of Ireland take on Serbia in Dublin knowing they need a win.

Grant Hanley and Billy Gilmour are with Scotland in Austria for a game when avoiding defeat would be seen as a positive outcome.

There will be two City players on opposing teams in Amsterdam but Tim Krul and Ozan Kabak are yet to feature for Holland and Turkey respectively during the international break.

Max Aarons is set for action in Milton Keynes, where he grew up, as the England Under-21s take on Kosovo in European U21 Championship qualifying.

The Young Lions had to cancel a friendly in Romania on Friday as two unnamed members of their group went into isolation after positive Covid-19 tests - but Aarons was pictured in training yesterday so hasn't been affected.

Action concludes with more World Cup qualification fixtures tomorrow night, with Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis hoping to feature as Greece host Sweden - knowing a win is essential.

In the same group, Milot Rashica and Kosovo host leaders Spain with qualification hopes already looking slim.

Josh Sargent could be in action at 3.05am UK time on Thursday, with the USA in Honduras for a qualifier, having come on in the 83rd minute of a 1-1 home draw with Canada in the early hours of Monday morning.

NCFC internationals

(7.45pm UK time and World Cup qualifier unless stated)

Tues, Sept 7

Rep of Ireland (Adam Idah & Andrew Omobamidele) v Serbia

France v Finland (Teemu Pukki)

Austria v Scotland (Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour)

Netherlands (Tim Krul) v Turkey (Ozan Kabak)

Norway (Mathias Normann) v Gibraltar

Euro U21 qualifying

3pm – Luxembourg U21 v Rep of Ireland U21 (Sam Blair)

4.30pm - Bulgaria U21 v Wales U21 (Dan Barden)

7pm – England U21 (Max Aarons) v Kosovo U21

Weds, Sept 8

Greece (Dimitris Giannoulis, Christos Tzolis) v Sweden

Kosovo (Milot Rashica) v Spain

Thurs, Sept 9

3.05am - Honduras v USA (Josh Sargent)

