Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Updated

City and Aarons NOT under investigation by EFL

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 10:14 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 12:58 PM December 7, 2020
Max Aarons of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road

Max Aarons' scores City's winning goal at Carrow Road.

Reports that the EFL have demanded an explanation from Norwich City over Max Aarons’ celebration against Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be wide of the mark. 

Aarons hugged a supporter following his winner against the Owls with the Sun claiming the Canaries are under investigation for breaching Covid regulations as a result. 

However, the Pink Un has since learned this isn’t the case.  

Clubs are reminded of the EFL protocols around coronavirus on a regular basis but Norwich haven’t been singled out as a result of Aarons’ celebration and there will be no action against either the player or the club.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

McCallum unsure on whether Norwich will recall him from Coventry loan

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Injury blow for Norwich City defender

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus