City and Aarons NOT under investigation by EFL

Published: 10:14 AM December 7, 2020 Updated: 12:58 PM December 7, 2020

Reports that the EFL have demanded an explanation from Norwich City over Max Aarons’ celebration against Sheffield Wednesday are understood to be wide of the mark.

Aarons hugged a supporter following his winner against the Owls with the Sun claiming the Canaries are under investigation for breaching Covid regulations as a result.

However, the Pink Un has since learned this isn’t the case.

Clubs are reminded of the EFL protocols around coronavirus on a regular basis but Norwich haven’t been singled out as a result of Aarons’ celebration and there will be no action against either the player or the club.