No hiding place at Norwich City, says Hanley

Published: 6:00 AM June 10, 2021

Show the right attitude or look for a new club – that's how to survive and thrive at Norwich City according to skipper Grant Hanley.

The Scotland international enjoyed a superb season at the heart of City’s back-line, taking the runner-up spot in the club’s player of the season award behind Aston Villa-bound Emi Buendia.

But his leadership schools off the pitch have been equally as important in re-establishing a winning culture following relegation from the Premier League.

Hanley admitted it’s been easier to manage the City dressing room as captain this season on account of the personalities involved in their title-winning campaign.

“What you see is what you get with me – that's always been one of my strengths,” Hanley told Jake Humphrey’s High Performance podcast. “I tend to be honest with people. As a captain it’s got to be done in the right way – it’s not about shouting and screaming and swearing at people if you’re not happy.

“There’s definitely circumstances when people need to be told in no uncertain terms what’s expected of them. Fortunately, at Norwich, they do really well in not signing a******es and if they do sign an a******e then it doesn’t last very long.

“If people aren’t motivated in the right, then they’re quickly found out – there's no hiding place. Stuart (Webber) and the boss (Daniel Farke) won’t stand for it.”

Farke naturally sets the standards as Hanley revealed how he has learned to modify his approach off the pitch under the German.

“Your attitude has to be right – the manager doesn’t miss a thing,” he added. “The manager will probably notice it before the players.

“Early on in my time at Norwich there was someone that I didn’t agree with their attitude, and I was probably over the top in how I dealt with it and the manager saw it. He told me I was out of order and that I shouldn’t have done that.

“At the time I thought it was the right thing to do. Luckily for me I’ve not had to deal with that in a while but I think if I did have to then I would approach it in a much-mellowed way.”