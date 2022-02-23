Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Interview

'I hope I stay here' - Normann fired up for City's survival push

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:35 PM February 23, 2022
Updated: 9:44 PM February 23, 2022
Mathias Normann of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture b

Mathias Normann is on a season-long loan at Norwich City, with a view to a permanent deal - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mathias Normann is desperate to help Norwich City defy the odds and achieve Premier League survival so that he can continue establishing himself as a Canaries star. 

The Norway international recently returned from a couple of months out with a pelvis problem, having already proved himself an excellent acquisition from Russian side Rostov. 

He is on loan though, with City having an option to make the deal permanent, although that reported £11million fee is likely to depend on top-flight survival. 

Asked if he is feeling settled in Norfolk, the 25-year-old said: “Absolutely. Of course I hope I stay here and we stay in the league to fight for the same achievement next year.” 

The midfielder was speaking to the Pink Un at Carrow Road this evening ahead of a Q&A with supporters alongside team-mate Sam Byram at a Norwich City Fans Social Club event, in aid of the Community Sports Foundation. 

