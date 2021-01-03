Video

Published: 9:31 AM January 3, 2021 Updated: 9:35 AM January 3, 2021

Canaries skipper Grant Hanley headed a corner wide in the first half during the win over Barnsley at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City edged four points clear at the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 win over Barnsley - and now you can watch extended highlights of the entertaining encounter.

Emi Buendia's seventh goal of the season proved the difference against a spirited Tykes team who have been in excellent form since the appointment of former Bayern Munich defender Valerien Ismael.

The visitors hit the bar and pressed City hard throughout but needed saves from keeper Jack Walton, a goal-line clearance and some wasteful finishing from the hosts to remain in the contest.

Kenny McLean's forward pass was volleyed home expertly by Buendia in the 62nd minute to break the deadlock but Barnsley very nearly snatched a draw in the fourth minute of injury-time, to the fury of head coach Daniel Farke.

Overall it was a very positive start to 2021 though, leaving the Canaries four points clear of second-placed Swansea at the halfway point of the season and six clear of Bournemouth and Brentford in third and fourth, although both have a game in hand.

- You can watch extended highlights of the leaders' hard-fought victory above

