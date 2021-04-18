Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Proud Pukki wants Canaries to finish promotion season 'in style'

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 10:37 AM April 18, 2021   
The Norwich players and backroom staff celebrate promotion back to the Premier League at the end of

Teemu Pukki savours the emotion of promotion despite Norwich City's loss to Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki was bursting with pride after Norwich City's immediate return to the Premier League but remains desperate to finish this season 'in style' by winning the Championship trophy.

The Canaries' promotion was confirmed earlier in the day by results elsewhere and even though a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth at Carrow Road paused the party for a while, it didn't take long for Champagne corks to fly after that frustration had calmed.

“So proud," said City's 25-goal top scorer. "It’s never easy. We have seen with other teams who have come down that it is not often that you go straight back up. 

“What we have done this year is a great job. This team is something else, I can tell you that.” 

Daniel Farke's impressively consistent squad had already clocked up 90 points so with four games to play and an eight-point cushion to second-placed Watford, the title very much remains in their control.

The Hornets come to Carrow Road on Tuesday, when Norwich know that victory will allow them to party even harder - as champions, for the second time in three seasons.

“The fact that five games before the end of the season we were promoted, that tells the story of this year, that we are the best team of this league," the Finland star added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NORWICH CITY ARE PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
  2. 2 PROMOTION LIVE: Cherries and red card ruin City's party
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Premier League-bound Canaries' 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth
  1. 4 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Bournemouth defeat
  2. 5 Banning orders and revenge mission wide of the mark for City chief
  3. 6 'Mission Accomplished' - Norwich City fans celebrate promotion
  4. 7 Farke braced for summer of speculation amid Frankfurt links
  5. 8 Operation Bounce Back: The story of City's promotion success
  6. 9 Farke savours sweet Premier League promotion after rollercoaster ride
  7. 10 “It was high on Ben and it was a red card' - Giannoulis bang to rights for Woodgate

“We just need to finish it in style, there are still four games to go.” 

Swansea and Brentford being held to home draws by Wycombe and Millwall respectively confirmed promotion at just after 2.30pm.

The City players were gathered at their usual team hotel, to try and keep preparations as normal as possible, but they made sure to savour confirmation as the big moment arrived.

“There were some of us, I think it was like five or 10 minutes before the end of the earlier games, we got a message that we could come and watch the TV," Pukki explained.

“It was quite nerve-wracking moments to be watching and those teams did us a favour with their results, Swansea and Brentford, and Watford as well (losing 1-0 at Luton) – it was a nice feeling. 

“We were hugging each and that was it really because we wanted to win the game, but it was tough, especially after the red card. But we will celebrate now.” 

The 31-year-old had set up Emi Buendia with a lovely flick in just the fifth minute on Saturday evening, with the leaders dominating the in-form Cherries and looking in the mood to impress again.

However, the game turned when left-back Dimitris Giannoulis was harshly sent off in the 18th minute for treading on Ben Pearson as the Bournemouth midfielder lunged into a challenge, with minimal contact and clearly no intention.

“It looked really good in the first minutes," Pukki said of the game. "You can’t say what would have happened without the red card but it felt like we were in a good mood and playing really well. 

“But the red changed the game and we had to run a bit more than we would have wished.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Graeme Shinnie of Derby County and Emiliano Buendia of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Champion

Video

'I wanted to bring Norwich back' - Emi reveals why he stayed at City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia's ankle issue forced him out of Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Derby County

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: City v Bournemouth - Emi fit, Rupp out for the season

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke had a rare chance to salute Norwich City fans earlier this season against Sheffield Wednesday

Video

Farke's personal message to City fans

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston Picture

Opinion

Frankfurt speculation just the start of uncertain period for City boss

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus