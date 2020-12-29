Praise for Barden but City fans furious about disallowed goal

Opinion

Published: 11:02 PM December 29, 2020

Teemu Pukki of Norwich squares the ball for Todd Cantwell of Norwich who puts the ball into the net but the "goal" is ruled out for offside during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City extended their lead at the top of the Championship to five points, at least temporarily, but it was a frustrating night as they were thwarted in a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road.

The struggling visitors were without a win in eight games but worked hard to frustrate the leaders, seeing a Todd Cantwell goal ruled out for offside, a Jacob Sorensen effort cleared off the line and efforts from both Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia well saved.

City were furious that Cantwell’s goal was disallowed but it was the Rs claiming injustice as Cantwell won a penalty with a stepover in the 75th minute.

Pukki converted for his 11th goal of the campaign but Bright Osayi-Samuel cancelled that out with a penalty at the other end in the 85th minute, after tangling with Christoph Zimmermann, before missing a golden chance to pull off a real upset in injury-time.

- Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below