'A perfect weekend' - City number one flying high but still wants more

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 7:00 AM February 21, 2021   
Tim Krul of Norwich, Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich and Max Aarons of Norwich combine to block a sh

Canaries keeper Tim Krul closes in ahead of Max Aarons' crucial block of Matt Crooks' shot during victory over Rotherham at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A clean sheet, a third win on the spin and seven points clear at the top of the table. It was just about the perfect Saturday for Norwich City but goalkeeper Tim Krul believes things can get even better for the Championship leaders.

Beating Rotherham 1-0 was made all the sweeter by news of Swansea, Reading and Bournemouth all losing, to add to Brentford's lunchtime defeat.

However, the Holland keeper admitted the Canaries players were well aware their victory over the Millers should have been much more comfortable, as several chances were wasted to make for a nervy experience.

“A perfect weekend, going off the results," said Krul. "I wish we made it a bit easier, we’ve created chances to be a bit more comfortable and work on the goal-difference. 

“But I can’t be too greedy. You come off the pitch and hear the other results, a 1-0 win, a clean sheet and just want to keep these games going really.” 

City had been knocked off top spot by Brentford prior to last weekend's game against Stoke but a 4-1 home win followed by a 2-0 away win over Coventry and Saturday's success, combined with the Bees losing three games on the spin, has seen Daniel Farke's team resume control of the promotion race.

The 19th win of the campaign came courtesy of Teemu Pukki slotting home the latest Emi Buendia assist - the Argentine's ninth of the campaign, aided by an important Todd Cantwell stepover - to take his goal tally to 15 for the season.

“Give Teemu the credit, I don’t care! If he keeps scoring and we win 1-0, then let him be the GOAT (greatest of all time), no problem," joked Krul with a big smile.

“We all know that this is a team, not just one player. Emi’s been kicking into gear this last few weeks again and that partnership, they are incredible together. 

“So we have to give them credit but we have to do our bit at the back as well. I’m just so excited really because the games are coming thick and fast at the moment and going on a roll like this, you don’t mind. 

“Everyone is desperate to be involved, we’ve got so many players in the squad and on the bench who could be starters, that’s a big strength this year.” 

Rotherham dropped into the relegation zone as Norwich completed the double over them but in both games, including their 2-1 defeat in South Yorkshire in October, Paul Warne's troops have proved stubborn and hard working opposition.

“Corners, throw-ins, two lumps up front, Grant dealt with them well today, but we need to kill the game off easier as well," Krul added, of the Millers. "We need to kill teams off, I think that’s the only criticism I can give today. 

“But we managed to deal with it, tick it off, forget about this game and on to Tuesday.”

Next up for the Canaries is a trip to Birmingham City on Tuesday (7pm) and another of the teams in the thick of the relegation battle, bottom side Wycombe, on Sunday (midday).

