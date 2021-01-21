Watch extended highlights of the Canaries' 2-0 win over Bristol City

Video

Published: 1:52 PM January 21, 2021

Zak Vyner of Bristol City and Mario Vrancic of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City pushed seven points clear at the top of the Championship on Wednesday night and now can watch extended highlights of the Canaries' dominant 2-0 win over Bristol City.

Goals from striker Jordan Hugill midway through either half made sure of the success, with Todd Cantwell, Mario Vrancic, Emi Buendia and Kenny McLean all going close to scoring as well.

The hosts had 64pc of possession and seven shots on target, compared to none for Bristol, to wrap up an eighth win in 10 league matches.

MORE: Hugill thrilled with brace and determined to help keep City on track

Victory has pushed Daniel Farke's team seven points clear of second-placed Swansea, who have a game in hand, and nine clear of third-placed Brentford, who have two games in hand - maintaining the 14-point gap to seventh-placed Middlesbrough, who also have a game in hand.

- You can watch extended highlights of the success above and see our verdict below