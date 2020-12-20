Video

Published: 10:13 AM December 20, 2020

Norwich City sealed their place at the top of the Championship Christmas tree with a fully deserved 2-0 win over Cardiff - and now you can watch extended highlights of the Carrow Road victory.

Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki had both gone close for the hosts prior to McLean teeing up Buendia for a fine low strike from the edge of the area to make it 1-0 in the 27th minute, with his sixth goal of the season.

Michael McGovern made a crucial save before half-time and after Pukki had twice wasted good chances after the break, Christoph Zimmermann also made a crucial block to deny Joe Ralls against a direct and physical Cardiff team - who had won five of their last six games.

But some Buendia magic freed Todd Cantwell and the fit-again midfielder smashed in his first goal of the season to release the pressure and give the Canaries the breathing space they needed and deserved.

- You can watch highlights from the win and vote for your man of the match above, and watch David Freezer's verdict below