Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Watch extended highlights of City's FA Cup win over Coventry

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 12:23 PM January 10, 2021   
Kenny McLean of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pi

Kenny McLean fired Norwich 1-0 up against Coventry - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City enjoyed their first Carrow Road victory in the FA Cup since 2012 and now you can re-live the 2-0 win over Coventry with extended highlights of the third round tie.

The Canaries made seven changes to their starting line-up but took control of the game against their Championship rivals quickly, with early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill.

Scotland international McLean started the move for the opener in the sixth minute with a sharp pass to Przemek Placheta, the winger drove infield from the left and Todd Cantwell slipped McLean behind the Sky Blues defence, who calmly slotted his second goal of the season.

Placheta was involved just over a minute later as well, with his slightly deflected cross nodded across keeper Ben Wilson by Hugill to make it 2-0, with his second goal of the season and first for the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Young keeper Daniel Barden rose to the occasion to keep the visitors at bay as City's fit-again players ran out of steam in the second half but once the cavalry had arrived it very nearly ended up being 3-0, with Teemu Pukki hitting the post and McLean missing a gilt-edged chance after being teed up by Emi Buendia in injury-time.

- You can watch highlights above and you can listen to the latest edition of the Pink Un Podcast below, as our Canaries correspondents review the victory

Most Read

  1. 1 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' routine 2-0 FA Cup win against Coventry City
  2. 2 Norwich City set for FA Cup fourth and fifth round draws
  3. 3 Farke hails Barden in Canaries' 2-0 FA Cup cruise against Sky Blues
  1. 4 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beat Sky Blues in FA Cup
  2. 5 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 2-0 FA Cup win over Coventry
  3. 6 Farke's advice for City loanee McCallum
  4. 7 'Something about him' - Barden earns plaudits for impressive FA Cup display
  5. 8 Canaries' depth is frightening for Robins
  6. 9 Quintilla 'really happy' after winning return to Canaries action
  7. 10 Two goals in a minute secure FA Cup fourth round place for City

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Live

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Dowell undergoes surgery;

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus | Updated

City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

City boss on what next after positive Covid tests

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

City ready to step up keeper chase

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus