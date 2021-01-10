Video

Published: 12:23 PM January 10, 2021

Norwich City enjoyed their first Carrow Road victory in the FA Cup since 2012 and now you can re-live the 2-0 win over Coventry with extended highlights of the third round tie.

The Canaries made seven changes to their starting line-up but took control of the game against their Championship rivals quickly, with early goals from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill.

Scotland international McLean started the move for the opener in the sixth minute with a sharp pass to Przemek Placheta, the winger drove infield from the left and Todd Cantwell slipped McLean behind the Sky Blues defence, who calmly slotted his second goal of the season.

Placheta was involved just over a minute later as well, with his slightly deflected cross nodded across keeper Ben Wilson by Hugill to make it 2-0, with his second goal of the season and first for the Canaries at Carrow Road.

Young keeper Daniel Barden rose to the occasion to keep the visitors at bay as City's fit-again players ran out of steam in the second half but once the cavalry had arrived it very nearly ended up being 3-0, with Teemu Pukki hitting the post and McLean missing a gilt-edged chance after being teed up by Emi Buendia in injury-time.

- You can watch highlights above and you can listen to the latest edition of the Pink Un Podcast below, as our Canaries correspondents review the victory