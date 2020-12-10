Watch extended highlights of City's win over Forest

Published: 10:47 AM December 10, 2020

Emi Buendia is congratulated after reclaiming Norwich City's lead during their Championship win over Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are back on top of the Championship table but they were made to work hard for their win by Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road last night - and now you can watch extended highlights of that 2-1 victory.

The Canaries had dominated the first half but only led after Jacob Sorensen’s first goal in yellow and green, thanks to a thumping strike just before the break.

Former City boss Chris Hughton rallied his troops though and the lowly visitors ended a run of five games without a goal when substitute Anthony Knockaert saw a cross deceive everyone and end up in the net barely a minute after coming on.

But five minutes later Emi Buendia snatched back the points, in the 76th minute, with Todd Cantwell teeing up the deflected shot barely a minute after making his return from injury.

The hard-fought win pushes Daniel Farke’s team four points clear of third place ahead of a trip to Blackburn on Saturday.

- You can watch highlights, our verdict and Farke's post-match reaction in the videos above