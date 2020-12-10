McGovern made sure he would be ready if City needed him

Published: 7:00 PM December 10, 2020

Tim Krul is closing on a return to fitness so veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern is savouring every minute of helping to keep Norwich City’s successful start to the season on track.

The 36-year-old had started just one of 149 league games for City prior to Krul’s thigh injury during a 3-2 win at Stoke last month bringing McGovern into the firing line.

He has started the last four matches, conceding six goals but playing his part in keeping Daniel Farke’s team top of the Championship table.

“Tim has been playing the majority of games and I would love to be playing but when I’m not, I will be there to support him,” McGovern said.

“At the end of the day, we just want the team to do well. We want the team to get back to the Premier League and if the team is successful then everyone is happy.

“Me and Tim have a really good relationship and we enjoy working with each other on a daily basis.”

McGovern - whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season - has made 36 appearances for the Canaries since signing on a free transfer from Hamilton in 2016, initially competing with John Ruddy then providing cover for Angus Gunn and Krul.

He’s made 17 appearances for Northern Ireland during that time as well, taking his international caps to 32, and has made sure to keep working hard in training to be ready when called upon for club or country.

“Everybody is different but I believe you should always prepare as a goalkeeper as if you are actually playing and be professional. That is my job, so I will always prepare as if I’m playing,” McGovern continued, speaking to City’s OTBC matchday programme.

“Obviously you look at your opponents, their strengths and weaknesses, in attack especially. I will also watch all of their free-kicks, penalties and corners. That’s so you know what to expect in the game.

“Tim has been playing the majority of games but it just shows the benefit of that when I had to come on and play. I felt like I was ready in that situation.”