Sorensen relishing 'great feeling' of his first City goal

Published: 6:00 AM December 10, 2020

Jacob Sorensen of Norwich celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jacob Sorensen isn’t a total stranger to scoring goals but the Dane admits he needs to work on his celebrations after getting off the mark for Norwich City with an important and impressive strike.

The Denmark Under-21 midfielder continued covering at left-back for a 10th consecutive game and scored his first Canaries goal when he volleyed a low finish into the net just before half-time of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

“I’m not so good at celebrations,” joked Sorensen. “I should have ran to the fans instead of into Teemu (Pukki’s) arms. I will work on that.”

Like an arrow! Nice strike, Lungi! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UP6DpafVRT — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 9, 2020

Forest equalised with a fortunate goal from substitute Anthony Knockaert midway through the second half at Carrow Road but Emi Buendia’s deflected strike in the 77th minute swiftly reclaimed the lead and sent Daniel Farke’s team back to the top of the Championship.

It may have been Sorensen’s first goal for City but he had scored eight goals in 117 games for former club Esbjerg prior to his move to England this summer.

“I’ve been waiting,” continued the 22-year-old. “Some games maybe I should have scored and some of the lads said it was time that I should score. It was a great feeling.

“We’ve been talking about my position in the last two games, to be a bit higher and be ready for the second balls – and it paid off.”

With Xavi Quintilla, Sam Byram and Bali Mumba all out injured, Sorensen could yet see out the year playing as a left-back.

He added: “You could say I’m probably more comfortable now but it’s still not my natural position, I guess it never will be, but I’m just enjoying playing.”

While the summer signing will inevitably hope for his chance to shine in central midfield eventually, he is relishing every minute of Championship experience and the prospect of chasing promotion to the Premier League.

“Of course we have ambitions and the ambition is to go up,” Sorensen continued, after the victory over Forest.

“We just have to stay on this track and keep getting points.”