PODCAST: Canaries continue relentless march towards promotion

David Freezer

Published: 1:28 PM March 7, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side’s 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell celebrate linking up for the opening goal during Norwich City's 3-0 win over Luton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are beginning to look like the champions in waiting, with a seventh consecutive win giving the Pink Un Podcast crew plenty to discuss during this week's show.

David Freezer, Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell review home wins over Brentford and Luton which leave the Canaries 11 points clear of third place with 11 games remaining.

The discussed Teemu Pukki's superb form, Todd Cantwell's impressive return to action, Lukas Rupp's performance in the number 10 position and the club records within reach for Daniel Farke's squad.

City right-back Max Aarons also makes an appearance following the shock news that we've all been pronouncing his surname incorrectly! The England Under-21 international has revealed that it should actually be pronounced 'Air-rons'.

- You can listen and subscribe to the Pink Un Norwich City Podcast above

