Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2021

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring the first of his three goals during Norwich City's thrashing of Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Scoring a hat-trick, in a 7-0 win, to move into your club's top 10 goal-scorers and to the verge of promotion - it couldn't have been a much better night for Norwich City star Teemu Pukki.

The Finland striker helped the leaders demolish Huddersfield 7-0 at Carrow Road, to move 17 points clear of third-placed Brentford, who have seven games remaining.

It was the 31-year-old's first Championship treble and took his overall Canaries tally to 66 goals in 121 matches, moving him joint 10th in the club's all-time top scorers' list alongside Ted MacDougall, Ron Davies and Jimmy Hill.

When told of his achievement after the triumph, Pukki said with a big smile: “Okay, that’s nice to know! It’s been an amazing time, I’ve been enjoying it a lot, so I hope we can keep playing like we have.

“I enjoy so much to play with these guys, that’s a big reason why I have as many goals as I have.

“The goal of Kieran (Dowell) was something special, him and Emi (Buendia) made a nice goal. It’s special to play with those guys and also the guys from the bench, we have so much quality.”

Pukki needs three more to draw level with Les Eyre in ninth and another would move him level with John Deehan on 70.

His focus is on sealing an immediate return to the Premier League though, with the thrashing of the Terriers on Tuesday night leaving that close to certain.

“We were dominant from the first minute," he said. "To win 7-0 doesn’t happen so often in football. It was a great, great game from us.”

City were 5-0 ahead at half-time, with Pukki continuing: “It’s probably never happened for me before. A great feeling, the game was basically done. We wanted to finish it as well as we could, to keep a clean sheet and maybe score another couple of goals as well.

“We have had some tight games, last week when we lost the points in the last minute (at Preston), so we wanted to kill the game as soon as possible.

“I think we could have done it in many games, we could have done it on Friday as well, I should have scored more goals than I did today in that game!

“In quite a few games we haven’t used our chances but in the first half we were scoring whenever we got the chance.”

The former Celtic and Schalke forward has 25 goals so far this season, four short of the total he managed in 2018-19 when City won the title and he won the Golden Boot as well as the Championship Player of the Season award.

More remarkable achievements are now within touching distance for the man Norwich signed on a free transfer from Brondby in 2018 - and he is keen to seal the deal as soon as possible, with a trip to struggling Derby on Saturday up next.

“It is close but we know it’s not done yet," Pukki continued. "We want to finish that as soon as we can and then go for the win of this league, that’s also something we want to do.

“We need to go for three points in every game and if we do our job that will mean it will come really soon, but we still need to do that work to get that points.”

itemtype="https://schema.org/VideoObject">