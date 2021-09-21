Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City v Liverpool - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:37 PM September 21, 2021   
Adam Idah of Norwich and Joel Matip of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match

Adam Idah in action for Norwich City in their opening game of the Premier League season, against Liverpool at Carrow Road. The teams face each other again in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are in need of a confidence-boosting win when they face Liverpool in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Here‘s all you need to know about the game... 

Kick-off: It’s 7.45pm, at Carrow Road.  

Extra-time: No – penalties if it is level at the end of normal time. 

Is everyone fit?  

Central defender Christoph Zimmermann is out with his ankle injury, Prezmysław Płacheta is still trying to shake off the effects of Covid and will return to first team training next week. Todd Cantwell misses the game due to personal reasons. 

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Curtis Jones and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will start. 

Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams will not be involved. 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke will be hoping for a confidence-boosting win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Liverpool: “Once you have to play against the best teams in the world and we do this on league level and now we do this against Liverpool in the cup, we have to do this with full intensity,” he explained. 

“For that I trust my whole squad. We have three games in seven days, and it is important to bring some recovered players on the pitch, but not to rest other players. It is more like to have players who can go with this intensity against the ball in order to be competitive." 

Liverpool's assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders prior to the beginning of the UEFA Champions League Grou

Liverpool's assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders - Credit: PA

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders: “If you want to talk about team selection, you have to understand our way, our identity, our culture - what already started a long time ago.  

“We want to compete in each game and in these intense periods where you play each three days, it’s really important to, one, protect the players because it’s a high risk to play again and again and again.” 

Odds

Sky Bet: Norwich win 4-1, draw 29/10, Liverpool win 3/5 

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool and Josh Sargent of Norwich in action during the Premier League

Action from Norwich's City's first game of the Premier League season, against Liverpool at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The last time

City 0 Liverpool 3 

(August 14, 2010) 

The opening game of the season and Liverpool continued their domination of the Canaries. Diogo Jota put the Reds ahead on 25 minutes with Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah wrapping it up with goals in the space of nine second-half minutes. 

Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich is fouled by James Shea of Luton Town and a penalty is awarded to Nor

Referee Darren England - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Darren England: Last time in charge of a Canaries game was the 3-1 loss at Luton last December. 

How can I watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, starting at 7pm.  Plus you can follow all the action on pinkun.com

Any Covid instructions?

There may be some voluntary Covid-19 checks in place for the match, but these are not mandatory for entry. 


