Norwich v Liverpool... a blast from the past

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM August 13, 2021   
Dave Watson in the thick of the celebrations as City beat Liverpool at Carrow Road

Dave Watson - shaking hands with Kenny Dalglish - in the thick of the celebrations as City beat Liverpool at Carrow Road in 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City and Liverpool have locked horns 56 times in the league – and it’s not always been pretty for the Canaries. 

Recent years have seen goals go in with increasing regularity – Luis Suarez has had a field day, with 11 goals in a four-game run. 



Dave Watson in the thick of the celebrations as City beat Liverpool at Carrow Road in 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

It was back before the Premier League hadn’t even been thought of that City enjoyed their best time against the Reds – in 1982/83 they won 2-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at Carrow Road – the first and only time they have ever doubled the Mersey giants.

Norwich 1 Liverpool 0 December 4 1982

The headlines after Norwich beat Liverpool 1-0 on December 4, 1982

Norwich 1 Liverpool 0 December 4 1982

Action from City's 1-0 home win over Liverpool on December 4, 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

In the Premier League’s first season – 1992-93 – City beat Liverpool at home but lost away – and the following season drew 2-2 at home and won 1-0 at Anfield – the last time they beat tomorrow’s opponents. 

That was on April 30 1994 – and came courtesy of a Jeremy Goss goal – the last ever scored in front of the old standing Kop, about to make way for seats after 66 years. 

“The ball came across from a set-piece, so was there was basically a wall of red shirts coming at me,” said Goss.” didn’t have any time in which to bring it down, control it and look for a pass. All I could do was control it and half-volley it at goal and luckily for me it spooned in past David James’s left hand into the top corner. I ran away and celebrated and couldn’t believe it.” 

Since that victory, City have managed at least one win against every Premier League side they will face this season – which presumably makes Liverpool their bogey side... 

Norwich wins: 11

Draws: 13

Liverpool wins: 32

Revisit old Norwich City match reports and search the entire EDP archive from your computer, tablet or voice-activated devices by subscribing to localrecall.co.uk

NCFC V Liverpool (3-5). Date: February 9, 1980. Attendance: 25,624.

Canaries legend Martin Peters - under pressure from Jimmy Case - in action against Liverpool in February, 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

Justin Fashanu playing for Norwich City Football Club against Liverpool on 9th February 1980, the ga

Justin Fashanu in action during the game in February 1980 when he scored his wonder goal - Credit: Archant Library

Action from Norwich 1 Liverpool 4 in 1978

Action from a 4-1 home defeat for City in 1978 - Credit: Archant

NCFC V Liverpool (3-5). Date: February 9, 1980. Attendance: 25,624.

The chase is on - City were beaten 5-3 in February, 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

ncfc v liverpool 24 mar 1973

It's March, 1973 - and City are on their way to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield - Credit: Archant

ncfc v liverpool 24 mar 1973

Action from the March 1973 clash at Anfield - Credit: Archant

MATCH REPORT: NCFC V Liverpool (3-5). Date: February 9, 1980. Attendance: 25,624.

Eight goals, but City were beaten 5-3 at home by Liverpool in February, 1980. Phil Thompson said it was the best match he had ever played in - a match best remembered for Justin Fashanu's wonder-goal past Ray Clemence - Credit: Archant Library

25th August 1984, NCFC 3 V Liverpool 3, sports page. Photo: Archant Library

Whizz-kid Dale Gordon was making the headlines after City and Liverpool battled to a 3-3 draw in August, 1984 - Credit: Archant Library


