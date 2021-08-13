Norwich v Liverpool... a blast from the past
Norwich City and Liverpool have locked horns 56 times in the league – and it’s not always been pretty for the Canaries.
Recent years have seen goals go in with increasing regularity – Luis Suarez has had a field day, with 11 goals in a four-game run.
It was back before the Premier League hadn’t even been thought of that City enjoyed their best time against the Reds – in 1982/83 they won 2-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at Carrow Road – the first and only time they have ever doubled the Mersey giants.
In the Premier League’s first season – 1992-93 – City beat Liverpool at home but lost away – and the following season drew 2-2 at home and won 1-0 at Anfield – the last time they beat tomorrow’s opponents.
That was on April 30 1994 – and came courtesy of a Jeremy Goss goal – the last ever scored in front of the old standing Kop, about to make way for seats after 66 years.
“The ball came across from a set-piece, so was there was basically a wall of red shirts coming at me,” said Goss.” didn’t have any time in which to bring it down, control it and look for a pass. All I could do was control it and half-volley it at goal and luckily for me it spooned in past David James’s left hand into the top corner. I ran away and celebrated and couldn’t believe it.”
Since that victory, City have managed at least one win against every Premier League side they will face this season – which presumably makes Liverpool their bogey side...
Norwich wins: 11
Draws: 13
Liverpool wins: 32
