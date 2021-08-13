Norwich v Liverpool... a blast from the past

Published: 12:00 PM August 13, 2021

Dave Watson - shaking hands with Kenny Dalglish - in the thick of the celebrations as City beat Liverpool at Carrow Road in 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City and Liverpool have locked horns 56 times in the league – and it’s not always been pretty for the Canaries.

Recent years have seen goals go in with increasing regularity – Luis Suarez has had a field day, with 11 goals in a four-game run.

It was back before the Premier League hadn’t even been thought of that City enjoyed their best time against the Reds – in 1982/83 they won 2-0 at Anfield and 1-0 at Carrow Road – the first and only time they have ever doubled the Mersey giants.

The headlines after Norwich beat Liverpool 1-0 on December 4, 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

Action from City's 1-0 home win over Liverpool on December 4, 1982 - Credit: Archant Library

In the Premier League’s first season – 1992-93 – City beat Liverpool at home but lost away – and the following season drew 2-2 at home and won 1-0 at Anfield – the last time they beat tomorrow’s opponents.

That was on April 30 1994 – and came courtesy of a Jeremy Goss goal – the last ever scored in front of the old standing Kop, about to make way for seats after 66 years.

“The ball came across from a set-piece, so was there was basically a wall of red shirts coming at me,” said Goss.” didn’t have any time in which to bring it down, control it and look for a pass. All I could do was control it and half-volley it at goal and luckily for me it spooned in past David James’s left hand into the top corner. I ran away and celebrated and couldn’t believe it.”

Since that victory, City have managed at least one win against every Premier League side they will face this season – which presumably makes Liverpool their bogey side...

Norwich wins: 11

Draws: 13

Liverpool wins: 32

Canaries legend Martin Peters - under pressure from Jimmy Case - in action against Liverpool in February, 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

Justin Fashanu in action during the game in February 1980 when he scored his wonder goal - Credit: Archant Library

Action from a 4-1 home defeat for City in 1978 - Credit: Archant

The chase is on - City were beaten 5-3 in February, 1980 - Credit: Archant Library

It's March, 1973 - and City are on their way to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield - Credit: Archant

Action from the March 1973 clash at Anfield - Credit: Archant

Eight goals, but City were beaten 5-3 at home by Liverpool in February, 1980. Phil Thompson said it was the best match he had ever played in - a match best remembered for Justin Fashanu's wonder-goal past Ray Clemence - Credit: Archant Library

Whizz-kid Dale Gordon was making the headlines after City and Liverpool battled to a 3-3 draw in August, 1984 - Credit: Archant Library



