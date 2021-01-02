Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Barnsley - all you need to know

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:00 AM January 2, 2021   
Michael McGovern of Norwich requires treatment and Daniel Barden of Norwich gets ready to come on as

Michael McGovern goes off in midweek against QPR after picking up a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out for months - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be looking to end a dip in form when they entertain in-form Barnsley (3pm).  We run down all the key points you need to know ahead of the game.   

 
INJURY NEWS 

Goalkeeper Michael McGovern is definitely out, possibly for as long as four months, with a hamstring injury. Number one keeper Tim Krul looks set to return, having been out since picking up a thigh issue injury in the win at Stoke in late November. If Krul isn’t ready, then Daniel Barden will make his first Championship start. Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) could return. Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not yet fit. 

For Barnsley, Alex Mowatt, Conor Chaplin, Brad Collins and George Miller are all unavailable due to coronavirus-related issues. Also missing are Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, German midfielder Mike Bahre, right-back Jordan Williams and left-back Ben Williams. Reds striker Cauley Woodrow could make his 100th appearance for the club. 

Daniel Farke on Barnsley 

“We want a perfect start to the year of 2021. Against QPR we were so dominant and should have won. In this sport, momentum can change quickly so there's no replacement for wins. Barnsley aren't the big favourites for winning the league but are in red hot form and have a chance to fight for the top six.”


Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael speaks to the media at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael - Credit: PA

Valerien Ismael on City 

“This month is a tough one, it is a big challenge. But last month gave us the confidence and belief to attack these games. We know we can compete and beat anyone in this division. Tomorrow is game one, it is the start. Norwich are top of the table and this will be a big test for us but it is one that we are relishing as we look to start 2021 in style.” 

Josh Murphy of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Josh Murphy, left, celebrates with James Maddison after scoring at Barnsley in March, 2018 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The last time they met 

March 13, 2018  

Barnsley 1 City 

City went behind on the stroke of half-time when Oli McBurnie scored, but Josh Murphy rescued a point in the 71st minute. Murphy had also been on target earlier in the season when the teams also drew 1-1 

Referee  

Michael Salisbury 

His seventh Championship game of the season - his first season at this level - from a total of 12 in all. It will be the first time he has taken charge of a game involving the Canaries. 

How can I watch?   

The game is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass. 

You can follow the Pink Un live matchday coverage HERE 

Prediction   

Tough for Barnsley to lose players through Covid-related issues. They’re a team in form and that might just inspire the others to make up for their absences, while some will be looking to keep the shirt. Fancy another draw - 1-1. 

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
