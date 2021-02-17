Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 17, 2021

Actions speak louder than words when it comes to Daniel Farke's thoughts on Oliver Skipp's loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The England Under-21 midfielder has started every Championship match for Norwich City so far this season and is available for tonight's game away to Coventry, following the eye injury which forced him during the latter stages of Saturday's 4-1 home win over Stoke.

“I am always careful to praise young lads too much, I like to keep the pressure high on them because in these times they are celebrated so much by social media, agents and things like this," Farke said of the 20-year-old.

“It’s difficult also for young players to handle that praise so I am quite careful in praising them too much but actions are more important than any words and when you look at Oliver’s season you can realise that he has played more or less every second in the league for us, for a side that has lots of competition in the squad.

“This says a lot about how much I rate him and how much I value him, I don’t want to praise him too much in public, it’s more like each and every day I keep on criticising him.

“I ask for more goals, for more assists, better passing choices, for many topics to improve – but my actions speak louder than my words. He plays each and every second for more or less each and every game for such a good side. He’s a top player and also a top character.”

While Skipp has been an ever-present, the easing of injury issues meant Poland winger Przemek Placheta didn't even make the bench against Stoke and with Jordan Hugill potentially back in contention against Rotherham on Saturday and Marco Stiepermann set to step up his comeback from illness with the under-23s on Friday, Farke's attacking options could soon be even stronger.

“It was just related to lots of competition," Farke said of the speedy winger's absence. "We had two defensive players and three midfield players on the bench, and in the offence it was our choice for this game to go with Adam Idah, Kieran Dowell and Onel Hernandez, so for that we had to leave him out.

“Also the second topic is Przemyslaw is always there with a great attitude and he’s a great character, he puts always a lot of pressure on himself.

“He was a bit unlucky in the last two games, when he started, and I got the feeling that he works even harder with many individual sessions. I like this a lot but it’s also a bit his character that sometimes you need to take away a bit of pressure from his shoulders.

“We got the feeling that right now is also good to take him out of the normal stuff, the pressure of the game day, with a bit of a quieter week. We think it is important that he can calm down a bit so that everyone isn’t thinking ‘right now he needs to score or assist’ because he’s more like the character that you need to protect sometimes.

“Some other characters sometimes need a little push or a little kick but he is the other way round and due to the competition and also due to his character, it’s good right now to take him a bit out of the spotlight.

“It will be good for him in the mid to long term but is still an important part of our plans.”

MORE: Farke wary of complacency ahead of Norwich City's tricky spell