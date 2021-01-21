Canaries boss 'delighted' to have influential Krul back in action

Published: 6:30 PM January 21, 2021

Norwich City number one Tim Krul hasn't conceded a goal in over 550 minutes of action, so it's no wonder that head coach Daniel Farke is 'delighted' to have the Dutch international available again.

The last goal the Canaries' reigning Player of the Season conceded was during the first half of the 3-1 win at Bristol City in October, not conceding in the following four games before limping off with a thigh problem with City leading 2-0 at Stoke.

Eventually that would end in a 3-2 victory and Krul would miss the next nine matches but after returning during the 1-0 home win over Barnsley at the start of the month, the 32-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and had to isolate, missing two matches.

He returned with yet another clean sheet in a dominant 2-0 home win over Bristol City on Wednesday, clocking up his 99th appearance as a Norwich player to help his team push seven points clear at the top of the Championship table.

"It's important to keep in mind that the players are human beings, with families, with Tim it is with children," Farke said of Krul's return. "In such a situation the players worry about their family. He had to self-isolate from his family as he was also concerned that someone within his family would get the virus.

"It's not easy, he was out for such a long time, with his muscle injury and the Covid situation. I don't take it as granted that he is then there to deliver this 90 minutes fully concentrated and focused.

"He didn't have to be there with many saves, no shots on target, but he had to be concentrated in the build-up and also his leadership from the back and good body language.

"His positioning is also important for our build-up and it's no coincidence that Tim Krul is back and we keep a clean sheet. I'm pretty delighted."

City take a breather from league action when they head to Barnsley in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, sitting nine points clear of third-placed Brentford in the table, and Farke is determined to stop complacency creeping in.

"To have this winning mentality," the German said of the next stage of the promotion push. "To stay relentless, to keep going and not give one per cent less after you are praised so much - because we want to be successful and this is what 'winning mentality' means, to deliver every three days.

"This is what we're showing at the moment but in this league the momentum can change pretty quickly and there is no room for being arrogant or giving one or two per cent less.

"We have to keep going in exactly this way. We found the right formula in the last games but we need to find many formulas to stay successful and this is our task for the upcoming weeks and months."