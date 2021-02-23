Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2021

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left winger Przemek Placheta out of his squad for City's last three games

The reaction of winger Przemek Placheta to being rested for three games has pleased head coach Daniel Farke, who still expects the Poland speedster to have a big future ahead of him at Norwich City.

Farke explained last week that he wanted to take the 22-year-old "out of the spotlight" as he felt the summer signing was putting too much pressure on himself after just one goal and one assist from 22 games, after joining from Polish top-flight side Slask Wroclaw for a reported fee of around £2million.

That led to the Poland international's agent backing Farke's decision in an interview with a newspaper in his homeland, saying: "We have full confidence in coach Farke, he is a very good specialist, he pays a lot of attention to Przemek. We will go forward step by step."

The Canaries boss smiled at that contribution ahead of tonight's game at Birmingham saying: "The most important thing for me is my conversations with my players. If I'm honest I don't need any comments or advice like this, or public announcements from anyone else in this business.

"I have a quite open, tight and honest relationship with Przemyslaw, a player that we really rate and we are totally happy that we have him because he is special and unique in our squad with his pace - and we are happy with him.

"It's his first season abroad, he is young and he did fantastically when he first came to us with assists and goals, made it into Poland's first-team squad, played alongside Robert Lewandowski and was also pretty impressive during this period.

"He is playing in the most competitive and toughest league in the world. It is quite important sometimes because Przemyslaw is always highly motivated and does some extra work, so it is important to give this young player a little rest.

"The Championship is relentless and in the last few days we got the feeling that we have to lift the weight from his shoulders because he is always highly motivated to make an unbelievable impact and then makes himself a bit more under pressure than anyone else.

"I like this attitude because you always want players to want to improve. Sometimes we have to make sure that we protect the player a little bit when he's over-motivated, to calm a little bit down.

"Sometimes players need a little bit of a push but with Przemyslaw it's totally the other way round."

The Pole got the nod to start both games that Emi Buendia was suspended for recently, a 0-0 draw at Millwall and 2-0 defeat at Swansea, but with Buendia's return contributing to three consecutive wins for the Championship leaders Placheta may have to be patient for his next chance.

Przemyslaw Placheta in action during Norwich City's recent defeat at Swansea

However, Farke has been happy with the speedy attacker's reaction in training, continuing: "We are very pleased and he has shown a good reaction in the last days.

"I'm pretty sure that soon he will play a pretty important part, like he has in the beginning of the season, for us with delivering with goals and assists, also his workload and his pace.

"We have lots of competition at the moment and for that he showed a good reaction once he was a few times not in the squad. It's not easy to come back when we are winning because all the other lads are doing fantastic.

"But Przemyslaw, regardless if he was one or two times not in the squad, he is a pretty important piece of our puzzle in the squad going forward. I'm quite pleased and delighted with him."