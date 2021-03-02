Video

Norwich boss Daniel Farke joked he'd rather have a glass of wine with Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola than Paul Cook next season - but also described the new Ipswich manager as a "really good guy".

The Canaries head coach was asked about Town's decision to replace Paul Lambert with Cook as he previewed his team's clash with Championship title rivals Brentford, barely two hours since the Tractor Boys had confirmed the news.

Farke locked horns with the new Ipswich boss - who had a brief spell as a Norwich player in the late 1980s - when he was in charge of Wigan, with City winning 1-0 at home and drawing 1-1 away against the Latics during their title-winning season of 2018-19.

During that same campaign, Norwich drew 1-1 at Portman Road but beat their local rivals 3-0 in a feisty encounter at Carrow Road to help keep the Blues on course for relegation under Lambert.

That was the German's fourth experience of derby day, after a 1-0 away win and a dramatic 1-1 home draw during his first season in charge, which extended the Canaries' long unbeaten run against Ipswich to 12 games.

So while Farke would be happy to see Cook make the Suffolk boys competitive again, with his team 10 points clear of third place with 13 games remaining, he is hoping City will be in the Premier League - and not having to worry about a derby.

"If I'm honest, Ipswich Town is not that much my topic and I don't want to comment on the developments of recent weeks or months too much," Farke began.

"But I have respect for each and every club and also with Paul Cook I have a really good relationship, we had nice talks and have faced each other a few times on Championship level.

"I think he is a really good guy, a really good coach, he has proved this at Wigan and also Ipswich have a great reputation. It is of course also good when you have a bit of a rivalry and there are some derbies.

"But of course you wish with each and every football club that they are successful because you don't just want to win football matches because it's easy, you want to have this competition.

"It's also good sometimes to have some derbies. With us we have some pretty long away journeys for games but if I'm honest, right now I am not too excited to face Ipswich Town next season.

"If I'm really honest I would rather face Manchester City and look forward to having a glass of wine with Pep (Guardiola) after the game - although Paul Cook is also a really good coach and a really good person.

"I wish him all the best at Ipswich Town."

Guardiola revealed last week that he is a fan of Farke's work at Norwich and watches Canaries games if he gets the time, with Farke asked about that friendship after Sunday's 2-0 win at Wycombe.