Opinion
Norwich City v Bristol City - all you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Wednesday evening to face Bristol City (6pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.
Injury update
Striker Teemu Pukki has not recovered from the side strain that kept him out at Cardiff. Keeper Tim Krul could return after his positive test for coronavirus and a period of self-isolation. Christoph Zimmermann (hip) is out. Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla are in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week. Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin are in contention after suffering flu-like symptoms. Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus.
Bristol City boss Dean Holden is without a number of players. Joe Williams, defender Nathan Baker and midfielder Liam Walsh are back in training but not ready to feature.
Daniel Farke on Bristol City
“Bristol is a good side, they're flexible and change formation during the game, it's difficult to prepare for them. They play pretty brave. They had one or two set-backs but don't change behaviour and go for it. They had a good run of form and are pretty close to being back in the top six. They're away to the league leaders, they'll go for it.”
Dean Holden on Norwich
“Norwich City are one of the teams relegated from the Premier League with parachute money and they have an incredible depth to their squad. I think they only really lost Lewis in the summer and they kept Cantwell, Aarons and Buendia, top players. They've been the best team this season so far, and that's why they're top of the league. It's a fantastic game and we go there with belief and like every game believing that we can get something from it. We're full of confidence and it's going to be a game we look forward to.”
Most Read
- 1 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Bristol City - Pukki still out, Krul set to return
- 2 City confirm Dimitris Giannoulis deal
- 3 Buendia to Arsenal. Forget it, says City boss Farke
- 4 City legend details Webber conversation before sporting director appointment
- 5 PROFILE: Raw determination and loan education helped City's incoming left-back emerge at PAOK
- 6 Bullish Robins' boss pledges to mix it with Canaries
- 7 The Greek view on Norwich City new boy Dimitris Giannoulis
- 8 Spurs loanee Skipp is a centre-back's dream, according to City skipper
- 9 Cherries lose more ground on Canaries in promotion race
- 10 'Our own Heracles at left-back' - City fans delighted as Giannoulis completes loan move
Last time they met
October 31, 2020
Bristol City 1 Norwich City 3
The issue was done and dusted by half-time. Teemu Pukki put the Canaries 2-0 up inside 14 minutes, but Jack Hunt quickly made it 2-1. Emi Buendia added a third on the stroke of half-time.
Referee
James Linington
Has taken charge of 10 Championship games this season, handing out 22 yellow cards and two reds. Was in charge when City lost 1-0 at Bournemouth in September.
How can I watch?
The game is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow.
It is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, the programme beginning at 5.30pm. Because the match has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports in the UK, no match passes are being sold for this fixture.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
The visitors’ away form has been patchy of late and the Canaries haven’t lost at home since early October. Current form suggests a home win - 3-1.