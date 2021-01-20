Norwich City v Bristol City - all you need to know

Opinion

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2021

Emi Buendia puts Norwich 3-1 up just before half-time at Ashton Gate when the teams met earlier in the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City return to Carrow Road on Wednesday evening to face Bristol City (6pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.



Injury update

Teemu Pukki scored twice in the game at Bristol City but is sidelined because of injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Striker Teemu Pukki has not recovered from the side strain that kept him out at Cardiff. Keeper Tim Krul could return after his positive test for coronavirus and a period of self-isolation. Christoph Zimmermann (hip) is out. Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla are in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week. Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin are in contention after suffering flu-like symptoms. Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus.

Bristol City boss Dean Holden is without a number of players. Joe Williams, defender Nathan Baker and midfielder Liam Walsh are back in training but not ready to feature.





Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Bristol City

“Bristol is a good side, they're flexible and change formation during the game, it's difficult to prepare for them. They play pretty brave. They had one or two set-backs but don't change behaviour and go for it. They had a good run of form and are pretty close to being back in the top six. They're away to the league leaders, they'll go for it.”





Bristol City boss Dean Holden - Credit: PA

Dean Holden on Norwich

“Norwich City are one of the teams relegated from the Premier League with parachute money and they have an incredible depth to their squad. I think they only really lost Lewis in the summer and they kept Cantwell, Aarons and Buendia, top players. They've been the best team this season so far, and that's why they're top of the league. It's a fantastic game and we go there with belief and like every game believing that we can get something from it. We're full of confidence and it's going to be a game we look forward to.”





Norwich City enjoyed a 3-1 win at Ashton Gate - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

October 31, 2020

Bristol City 1 Norwich City 3

The issue was done and dusted by half-time. Teemu Pukki put the Canaries 2-0 up inside 14 minutes, but Jack Hunt quickly made it 2-1. Emi Buendia added a third on the stroke of half-time.

Match report

Referee James Linington - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

James Linington

Has taken charge of 10 Championship games this season, handing out 22 yellow cards and two reds. Was in charge when City lost 1-0 at Bournemouth in September.

How can I watch?

The game is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow.

It is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, the programme beginning at 5.30pm. Because the match has been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports in the UK, no match passes are being sold for this fixture.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

The visitors’ away form has been patchy of late and the Canaries haven’t lost at home since early October. Current form suggests a home win - 3-1.