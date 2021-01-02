Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Opinion

'Special' - Buendia strike earns plaudits from home and afar

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:52 PM January 2, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Emi Buendia's sublime strike was the difference between Norwich City and Barnsley. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's match-winning volley has earned him rave reviews as Norwich City stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to four points at the halfway stage of the season.












The Argentine netted a superb goal after latching onto Kenny McLean's lobbed pass before smashing the ball beyond Jack Walton to ensure the Canaries started the New Year with three points. 

Buendia's performance coincides with the opening of the January transfer window and City supporters are hoping the club can batten down the hatches during this month and hold onto their prized asset. 

The 23-year-old has been linked to Arsenal already, but City boss Daniel Farke reiterated that he was confident that the club could hold onto his services. 

Norwich have now equalled their first-half record for a points haul with the 2018-19 title-winning side. They now pause for an FA Cup tie against Coventry City. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below














Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: City return to winning ways against Barnsley
  2. 2 City in the market for a new keeper
  3. 3 'We were relegated and I was blamed for that' - Drmic's frustrations from the City shadows
  1. 4 Old pals' act on hold
  2. 5 City chief on Barnsley Covid call offs and 'circuit breaker' talk
  3. 6 PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Barnsley - Krul injury boost; McGovern ruled out for months
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 win against Barnsley
  5. 8 City hoping to avoid January dramas as transfer window opens
  6. 9 'If Tim tells me he is ready to go, he will start' - Farke roll call on City stars
  7. 10 Barnsley skipper ruled out of City trip due to coronavirus

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tykes boss confirms deal for City striker is 'close'

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Iwan Roberts: Christmas misses - and the night I slugged it out with Rob...

Iwan Roberts

person

Opinion

Norwich City and the loan system - no more Tweedledee and Tweedledum

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Video

Home comforts a thing of the past for City striker

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus