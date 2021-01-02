'Special' - Buendia strike earns plaudits from home and afar

Opinion

Published: 5:52 PM January 2, 2021

Emi Buendia's sublime strike was the difference between Norwich City and Barnsley. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's match-winning volley has earned him rave reviews as Norwich City stretched their lead at the top of the Championship to four points at the halfway stage of the season.





The Argentine netted a superb goal after latching onto Kenny McLean's lobbed pass before smashing the ball beyond Jack Walton to ensure the Canaries started the New Year with three points.

Buendia's performance coincides with the opening of the January transfer window and City supporters are hoping the club can batten down the hatches during this month and hold onto their prized asset.

The 23-year-old has been linked to Arsenal already, but City boss Daniel Farke reiterated that he was confident that the club could hold onto his services.

Norwich have now equalled their first-half record for a points haul with the 2018-19 title-winning side. They now pause for an FA Cup tie against Coventry City.

