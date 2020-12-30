Pukki urges City to show their resilience after QPR setback

Video

Published: 6:30 AM December 30, 2020

Frustration was the overriding emotion for Teemu Pukki as Norwich City drew their final game of 2020 against QPR.

The Finn netted a penalty in the but saw an assist chalked off controversially as he found Todd Cantwell in space to seemingly give the Canaries the lead in the second-half. Replays suggest that the Dereham-born midfielder was onside when Pukki squared the ball.

Despite that decision, Pukki is disappointed that City couldn't retain their lead and what would have been a pivotal victory.

Speaking on the offside decision, Pukki said: “I can’t say anything because I haven’t seen it. But it felt like it couldn’t be offside. I’m a bit frustrated with the decision, especially if it wasn’t offside," Pukki said after the defeat.

“It’s football. We make mistakes on the pitch and so do referees; we can’t do anything about it.

“We’re obviously really disappointed with the result. We wanted to get the victory after Watford but we couldn’t do it so there are a lot of disappointed players in the locker room, it’s football.

“We will watch some part of the game tomorrow but it should not happen. We shouldn’t let them back after we got the lead. It wasn’t easy to get the goal and we should have kept a clean sheet.”

The Finn scored from the spot in the second half. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pukki netted his 11th goal of the season from the spot as City recorded their second consecutive game without victory. They still sit top with a cushion of five points, but Bournemouth have two matches in hand.

City need to display their bouncebackability after only picking up one point from a possible six in their last two fixtures. Pukki believes the game on Saturday against in-form Barnsley is a golden opportunity to achieve that.

“There’s a lot of games. We play again pretty soon and we need to bounce back, especially since we haven’t won in two games," Pukki said. "We’re still top of the league and in a good position. We just need to get three points on Saturday and get our game to a better level than it has been.

"Nothing is done yet. There are many tight games and we just need to keep working. It's a tough league. Everyone can beat anybody and we need to be on our top-level to win games. That's why we need to keep working hard."