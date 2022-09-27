IN PHOTOS: Remember this Norwich City nail biter against Newcastle in 1976?
- Credit: Archant Library
Step back to October 2, 1976 and relive Norwich City's home game against Newcastle United.
"City were like squatters being turfed out of a mansion, and they had to thank Keelan for preventing the indignity of a precious point going to waste."
In a season that started with few goals, the home fans at Carrow Road enjoyed a veritable feast as City struck three times in the opening 35 minutes.
But in the second half Newcastle clawed two back from a penalty and latched onto a chance created by a lightning quick free-kick.
City held on and secured all three points but only thanks to goalkeeper Kevin Keelan's efforts at the end of the match.
Attendance: 21,417.
Final score: Norwich City 3 - Newcastle United 2.
Norwich City lineup:
- Kevin Keelan
- Mel Machin
- Colin Sullivan
- Billy Steele
- David Jones
- Tony Powell
- Jimmy Neighbour
- Viv Busby
- Phil Boyer
- Colin Suggett
- Martin Peters
- Sub: David Dunthorne
