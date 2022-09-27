Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
IN PHOTOS: Remember this Norwich City nail biter against Newcastle in 1976?

Ben Craske

Published: 5:50 AM September 27, 2022
Martin Peters scores a penalty in Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Martin Peters scores a penalty at the Barclay end of Carrow Road. Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Step back to October 2, 1976 and relive Norwich City's home game against Newcastle United.  

"City were like squatters being turfed out of a mansion, and they had to thank Keelan for preventing the indignity of a precious point going to waste."

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

In a season that started with few goals, the home fans at Carrow Road enjoyed a veritable feast as City struck three times in the opening 35 minutes.

But in the second half Newcastle clawed two back from a penalty and latched onto a chance created by a lightning quick free-kick.

NCFC 3 v Newcastle 2 - 2nd October, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City vs Newcastle match report from 1976

The Norwich City vs Newcastle match report published in the Eastern Daily Press on October 5, 1976 from the Archant newspaper archive available through Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk). - Credit: Archant Library

City held on and secured all three points but only thanks to goalkeeper Kevin Keelan's efforts at the end of the match. 

Attendance: 21,417.

Final score: Norwich City 3 - Newcastle United 2.

Norwich City lineup:

  • Kevin Keelan
  • Mel Machin
  • Colin Sullivan
  • Billy Steele
  • David Jones
  • Tony Powell
  • Jimmy Neighbour
  • Viv Busby
  • Phil Boyer
  • Colin Suggett
  • Martin Peters
  • Sub: David Dunthorne

Were you at Carrow Road for this match? Let us know your memories of the game in the comments below. 

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

Norwich City 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library

NCFC 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976.

NCFC 3 v Newcastle 2 on October 2, 1976. - Credit: Archant Library


