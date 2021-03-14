Opinion
'You just have to marvel at how good it was' - City fans delighted after Wednesday win
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Many outside of Norfolk have decided Norwich City are on their victory lap having marched into such a convincing lead in the Championship. Such an attitude isn't as forthcoming in these parts, but Daniel Farke's side are closing in on a top-flight return.
Two sumptuous strikes courtesy of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell saw the league leaders come from a goal behind to claim victory at Hillsborough. Jordan Rhodes' early strike put struggling Wednesday ahead after seven minutes.
Daniel Farke confirmed his side no longer have to be concerned about finishing inside the top six and has set his sights on confirming their promotion with 10 games to go.
Wednesday forced them to work, but City displayed plenty of endeavour to flip the match on its head. This result starts a week where Farke's side also face Nottingham Forest in midweek before welcoming Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road next weekend.
Mario Vrancic believes two more wins would all but seal their fate in the Premier League. As they march on, it's looking like somewhat of an inevitability.
- Read the reaction from Norwich City supporters above and below
Most Read
- 1 ‘If we win those three games, then we are done’ - City ace targets final promotion push
- 2 MATCHDAY RECAP: Cantwell stunner moves Norwich closer to promotion
- 3 Farke's warm Wilder tribute
- 4 Spud Thornhill: Mind the crash, some records are in danger of being broken
- 5 The amazing Mr Cureton is chasing a 400-goal target
- 6 Hanley in the form of his life for City boss
- 7 Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City - all you need to know
- 8 STARTING XIs: Gibson fit for City and Rhodes starts for Owls
- 9 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 2-1 Championship win against Sheffield Wednesday
- 10 'It has not been the end of the world' - No free pass for Marco