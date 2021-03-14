'You just have to marvel at how good it was' - City fans delighted after Wednesday win

Opinion

Published: 3:16 PM March 14, 2021

Many outside of Norfolk have decided Norwich City are on their victory lap having marched into such a convincing lead in the Championship. Such an attitude isn't as forthcoming in these parts, but Daniel Farke's side are closing in on a top-flight return.

Two sumptuous strikes courtesy of Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell saw the league leaders come from a goal behind to claim victory at Hillsborough. Jordan Rhodes' early strike put struggling Wednesday ahead after seven minutes.

Daniel Farke confirmed his side no longer have to be concerned about finishing inside the top six and has set his sights on confirming their promotion with 10 games to go.

Wednesday forced them to work, but City displayed plenty of endeavour to flip the match on its head. This result starts a week where Farke's side also face Nottingham Forest in midweek before welcoming Blackburn Rovers to Carrow Road next weekend.

Mario Vrancic believes two more wins would all but seal their fate in the Premier League. As they march on, it's looking like somewhat of an inevitability.

