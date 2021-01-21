Hugill thrilled with brace and determined to help keep City on track

Published: 6:00 AM January 21, 2021

Jordan Hugill was ‘delighted’ to fire Norwich City seven points clear at the top of the Championship table but was also keen to stress just how much of a team effort victory over Bristol City had been.

The striker started his third consecutive Canaries game and notched his third and fourth goals of the campaign in either half to earn the 2-0 win over the play-off chasing Robins.

“It’s always nice but scoring the goals wasn’t important tonight, it was getting the win and getting three points, getting away from that chasing pack,” said the former Preston favourite.

“I’m obviously delighted to score and get the goals that I’ve been working hard for but tonight’s not about me, it’s about the team.”

With Brentford winning as well last night to move up to third, City have edged a point further clear to nine points ahead of third place after the midweek fixtures.

“We can’t get carried away,” Hugill stressed. “We can’t get complacent – and that’s what we’ve said in there (in the dressing room), we can’t start thinking that we’ve done it.

“Especially in the Championship, you’re nowhere near it until the very end.”

The summer signing’s first was a header in the 36th minute, turning home a brilliant cross from the superb Todd Cantwell.

“It’s a credit to him,” Hugill said of Cantwell. “He knows himself that he didn’t start the season so well but he’s shown what he’s about now, and how good and comfortable he is on the ball.

“With someone like him in the team, someone like Mario (Vrancic), like Emi (Buendia), we’ve got an abundance of talent in those pockets.

“As a striker it’s something that you dream of, to have that quality.”

The 28-year-old made sure of the win in the 78th minute, chesting in from close range after attacking urgency from right-back Max Aarons.

“I thought he’d took it too far, so I was going to hammer him for it,” joked the target man. “But I tried to get in a position where if the ball came into the middle of the goal, then I’m in the middle of the goal.

“So even if it hits me like it did, I’ve got to be in that position where I can do something with it.”