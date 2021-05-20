Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Canaries hit seven to beat Mulbarton in Norfolk women's final

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 9:31 AM May 20, 2021    Updated: 10:09 AM May 20, 2021
NCFC women cup win

Norwich City beat Mulbarton in the Harrod Sports Norfolk Women’s Cup final at the FDC in Bowthorpe - Credit: Norwich City FC/Matthew Usher

Shaun Howes was ‘over the moon’ about the performance of his Norwich City players as they surged to a 7-0 win over Mulbarton in the Norfolk women’s county cup final. 

The Canaries were firm favourites as they play three levels higher than their opponents in the Harrod Sports Women’s Cup final, and lived up to expectations. 

City manager Howes said: “I’m over the moon. To score goals is good but we wanted to put a performance on, we wanted to showcase why these girls are at Norwich City Football Club and show what they can do. 

“We’ve been working hard throughout the season, albeit a bit stop-start, but it was a performance that they deserved.” 

Kathryn Stanley led the way with a hat-trick, after Megan Todd and Aimee Durrant had opened the scoring, with Kate Parsons also scoring a brace. 

Asked who were his top performers, Howes continued: “You’ve got to look at Kate (Parsons), at the back, she’s unbelievable. She’s been doing it for years and years, and deserves this really. 

“Kathryn (Stanley) as well I thought has been brilliant but Tash (Snelling) up front as well. She was the goal-scorer but now she’s asked to do a different role and her selflessness for the team, to allow others to create chances, has been brilliant.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Norwich City be about to change its club badge?
  2. 2 City report card: Max Aarons and the long goodbye
  3. 3 Cory Varney: The curious case of Danel Sinani
  1. 4 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries tracking Bosnia midfielder
  2. 5 'I'm living the dream' - Buendia reflects on Argentina call-up
  3. 6 City winger nominated for Goal of the Month in Scotland
  4. 7 Premier League inspiration for City's bargain hunt
  5. 8 City poised for Maddison cash boost
  6. 9 'We hope that he's okay' - City star in Finland squad despite injury
  7. 10 'I love it' - City academy product's Newcastle renaissance continues

Howes also praised the efforts of underdogs Mulbarton, with 180 spectators in attendance at the FDC in Bowthorpe on Wednesday evening. 

“They’ve done brilliantly to get to the final, a team that’s three divisions lower than us getting to the final is magnificent,” he added, speaking to the Norfolk FA. 

“They gave it a go, they didn’t sit back, they made it difficult for us at times, it took 20 minutes for us to break them down, but fair play to them they made it hard throughout and didn’t stop. 

“Some of the goals we scored show our quality but don’t take anything away from them, I thought they were magnificent as well.” 

Norwich: Quinn-Nichols, Larkins (Harper 67), Parsons, Durrant (Osbourne 55), Daviss (Gooding 70), Snelling (Harper 75), Todd (Cook 55), Stanley, Parker, Collins (Arnoup 67), Smith 

Goals: Todd (6) Durrant (37), Stanley (43, 63, 75), Parsons (50, 83) 

Mulbarton: Anderson, Meg Belsey (Cursons 70), Mel Belsey (Robathan 75), Mungham-Gray, McNorton, Smith, Hedtke (Devine 78), Jermy, Hunter (Smith 67), Knights (Anderson 45), Lake 

Women's Football
Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Injured Norwich City ace Kenny McLean will be a huge miss for Scotland at the Euros insists Aston Villa's John McGinn 

Video

'Criminally underrated' - City ace a huge Euros miss for Villa star

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Danel Sinani is confident he can make the grade at Norwich City

Video

Sinani ready for a scrap at City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have been linked to Algerian wide player Mehdi Zerkane

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bordeaux winger on the radar

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Josh King is being linked with a summer move to Norwich City

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: Premier League forward in Canaries' sights

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus