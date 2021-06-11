A-Z: It's not going to get any easier for Brighton

Published: 5:00 PM June 11, 2021

Alex Pritchard - the man who turned his back on Brighton to sign for Norwich - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was a tough season, but Brighton just about survived. Time for another battle against the drop – Chris Lakey looks at the Seagulls in the latest of our Premier League A-Z series

Manager

Graham Potter: Been there since May 2019, having taken over from former Canaries boss Chris Hughton after a year at Swansea. Has taken Brighton to 15th and 16th finishes - that might give fans some palpitations along the way, but he’s built something approaching a type of solidity in that bottom grouping.

Last season

Between September and January they won only once in the Premier League, but a little flourish of six unbeaten gave them some breathing space. By the time they beat Manchester City 3-2 in their penultimate game, they were safe.

Next season

Will more than likely be much of the same – their resources and pulling power will keep them in the same bottom grouping. The intention is to get into that safe group that occupies the middle ground. But if they stay up again, that should be victory enough.

Star man

Ben White: The young defender got himself into England’s squad for the Euros and, like Ben Godfrey who got into the provisional group, will be better for the experience. One for the future.

Summer issues

Could it be the manager? Speculation has linked him with a move to Spurs, although it’s likely a little wide of the mark. Also, keeping Danny Welbeck, whose contract is up this month – injury-free he is a valuable asset.

Ins

Nothing much at the moment. The 18-year-old Club Atlético Independiente winger Alan Velasco has been mentioned.

Outs

Glenn Murray announced his retirement this week - he spent most of it on loan so perhaps not a great loss for Brighton. Yves Bissouma and Ben White will be on a few wanted lists.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale - Brighton's unfortunate villain of the piece at Carrow Road in April, 2017 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Notable meeting

Norwich 2 Brighton 0 (April 2017)

Three points to City in a match in which they didn’t manage to record a single effort on target. The opening goal came when Alex Pritchard’s shot hit the bar then deflected off keeper David Stockdale and went in. The second was almost a replica – Pritchard shot this time hitting a post, before hitting the keeper and going over the line.

Player links

Some who played for both include Andrew Crofts (now Brighton’s Under-23s coach), Mark Barham, Elliott Bennett, Justin Fashanu, Jason Jarrett, Russell Martin, Willie Young. Management/coaching links include Chris Hughton, Colin Calderwood and Paul Trollope.

Remember when...?

The story is that Russell Martin phoned Alex Pritchard, who was on the M25, heading for Brighton to have a medical ahead of a transfer. By the time the call had ended, the midfielder had had a change of heart and decided to move to Norwich. “I just left home. I wasn’t on the M25, I don’t know where that’s come from,” said Pritchard later. Brighton fans never forgave him.



