A-Z: Chelsea find success without a scorer!

Published: 5:00 PM June 14, 2021

The European champions are on the fixture list for the new season – Chris Lakey has a look at the Chelsea in the latest in our series of Norwich City's Premier League A-Z

Manager

Thomas Tuchel

He took over in January when it looked like Frank Lampard was stuck in a bit of quicksand. Tuchel has managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel celebrates with the Champions League trophy - Credit: PA



Last season

Finished fourth in the Premier League, lost to Leicester City in the FA Cup final – but against the odds beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Next season

Tuchel has his feet under the table and now gets his first crack at pre-season, a transfer window and a full season to look forward to. Chelsea is now his team. It’s a club with high expectations, this time around more than ever. The Champions League final raised the bar considerably – but Chelsea need to crack the Premier League again. No pressure, then.

Star man

Mason Mount

There are a few to choose from, but Mount really established himself as a top-class player, for club and country; he’s certainly one of England’s brightest young talents.

Summer issues

Bringing in a goal scorer. Amazingly, Chelsea’s top scorer last season was midfielder Jorginho with just seven goals. Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic just couldn’t get going and while Tammy Abraham got six in 12 starts, he was generally out of favour.

Ins

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is their top target – but he will cost, as will be Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Chelsea have reportedly had a £51million bid for Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi rejected.

Outs

Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are going nowhere fast at Chelsea – there will be plenty of takers. Looks like Tuchel’s relationship with Hakim Ziyech is over as well.

Notable meeting

January 17, 2018

Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1

City haven’t beaten Chelsea in any competition since December, 1994. But they came close at Stamford Bridge in an FA Cup third round tie round. Chelsea were moments away from victory when Jamal Lewis popped up with the first goal of his career to take the game into extra-time. Chelsea then had two men - Pedro and Alvaro Morata – sent off but neither side could get a winner, so it went to penalties. The hosts prevailed 5-3 after Willy Caballero saved City’s first effort, by Nelson Oliveira - the only missed kick of the shootout. The story within a story was that this game saw the first video refereeing controversy. Chelsea’s Willian was booked for diving after being caught by Timm Klose in the area. Video official Mike Jones did not think there was a clear and obvious error with referee Graham Scott’s decision - so they did not review the situation at length.

Former Canary player Chris Sutton with Gianluca Vialli, who signed him for Chelsea in July, 1999 - Credit: PA



Player links

Ryan Bertrand, Robert Fleck, Chris Sutton, Robert Green, David Rocastle and Andy Townsend wore the shirts of Norwich City and Chelsea.

Remember when...?

One of the most outrageous pieces of footballing trickery was produced by Gianfranco Zola, when he back-heeled a corner past City keeper Robert Green – it was an FA Cup tie in January, 2002. Graeme Le Saux provided the assist thanks to his miss-hit corner – no one remembers.



