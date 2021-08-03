Norwich City issue face masks advice to fans

Published: 9:51 AM August 3, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM August 3, 2021

Norwich City fans will be back inside Carrow Road tonight when the Canaries face Gillingham in a pre-season friendly - here's a few things you need to know...

Kick-off:

8pm

Entry requirements

There is no need for a Covid-19 passport, proof of Covid-19 status or a double vaccination. There will no temperature checks on entering the stadium. However, the club say: "We would remind all supporters wishing to attend the game to follow the latest government and NHS guidance on Covid-19 and self-isolation. If you are suffering from any Covid-19 symptoms (such as high temperature, loss of smell/taste or a new/continuous cough) or are currently self-isolating, please do not attend."

Inside Carrow Road

Fans are encouraged to wear a face covering while entering through the turnstiles, walking through the concourse and public areas and using the toilets. Once seated, it is up to fans whether or not they choose to wear a face covering. There are hand sanitisation stations throughout Carrow Road.

Tickets

Fans purchasing tickets in advance of the fixture via tickets.canaries.co.uk or by phone will be sent a QR code which they can scan for entry to the stadium. Fans without a smartphone, they can request a paper ticket to be posted or picked up from the ticket office. Fans will not be able to use season ticket cards or membership cards to gain entry for this fixture. Fans can buy tickets today from the matchday ticket office, but are encouraged to buy them in advance.

Cashless

Carrow Road will be a cashless stadium for the 2021/22 season. This means that for all Norwich City purchases, inside and outside of the stadium, must be by card or contactless payments.

Hungry?

Carrow Road Store and Yellows Bar & Grill will both be open ahead of the game.



