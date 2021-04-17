Cherries spoil Canaries promotion party

Published: 9:57 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 10:02 PM April 17, 2021

Bournemouth played the role of party poopers to take the gloss off Norwich City's promotion celebrations at Carrow Road.

The in-form Cherries became the first team in the Championship this season to complete a double over Daniel Farke's side, with Dimitris Giannoulis' first-half red card changing the course of the fixture.

Emi Buendia gave City the lead inside the opening five minutes after finishing a sublime team move that commentators in the press box described as 'like watching Manchester City in a yellow kit'.

Giannoulis' red allowed Bournemouth to assume control of the fixture, although they had to wait until the second half to make their dominance count.

City's promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed earlier on Saturday as both Brentford and Swansea dropped points in their lunchtime fixtures, allowing Canaries supporters the opportunity to enjoy a few drinks prior to kick-off at Carrow Road.

Their next aim is to lift the Championship title, a feat that can be achieved with a win over Watford on Tuesday.

Farke opted for an unchanged XI after the hard-fought 1-0 victory over Derby County last weekend. Buendia was passed fit to start despite taking a whack to his ankle against the Rams.

Jonathan Woodgate's men named an unchanged line-up after his side won all of their previous fixtures. Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere was named on the bench.

City took the lead inside the opening five minutes after Buendia finished off a wonderful team move.

A sublime inside pass from Todd Cantwell opened up Bournemouth's defensive shape, some slick play provided Kenny McLean with an opportunity to play Teemu Pukki in behind. The Finn held the ball up whilst waiting for runners.

Pukki beautifully slipped the ball through a host of defenders for Buendia to run onto and the Argentine chipped the ball over Asmir Begovic to open the scoring.

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/04/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries were reduced to the ten men when Giannoulis saw red for what referee Graham Scott perceived as a rash tackle on Cherries midfielder Ben Pearson.

Pearson got the ball first, and the Greek international was unable to pull out of the challenge and planted his studs, albeit accidentally, into the leg of the former Preston man.

Soon after, the visitors had the ball in the net. Arnaut Danjuma had appeared to beat Tim Krul with a low pass, only for Dominic Solanke to tap the ball into the net on the goalline from an offside position.

Bournemouth were making use of the man advantage in the closing stages of the first half and could have had an equaliser after Solanke knocked the ball down to Philip Billing in the area. Just as the Danish international was about to pull the trigger, he was tackled superbly by Andrew Omobamidele.

The Cherries equalised arrived in controversial fashion after substitute Surridge tapped in the back post from Lloyd Kelly's cross.

Initially, the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside, but replays showed the Bournemouth striker was onside from the initial cross, with deflections from Omobamidele and Krul taking it into Surridge's path.

Farke opted to introduce Przemek Placheta in an attempt to inject some pace into the encounter. The Polish international was pivotal in a move that ended with Aarons finding Buendia from the cross. The Argentine could only fire wide.

It was a piece of individual brilliance from Danjuma to put Bournemouth ahead. The Dutch winger beat Buendia before cutting inside and unleashing a fierce right-footed strike that nestled in the top corner.

Bournemouth added a third after they turned over possession to play Danjuma in-behind the Canaries' defence. Replays suggest the winger was offside in the build-up. He teed up Kelly whose low drive sailed past Krul and into the net.

As fireworks were let off around Carrow Road, the celebrations of City's achievement would last long into the night, but this wasn't an occasion Farke will be too keen to remember.

Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich is sent off by Referee Graham Scott for a foul on Ben Pearson of Bournemouth during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/04/2021 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

- Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Giannoulis; Skipp, McLean; Buendia (Hernandez, 77), Dowell (Sorensen, 22), Cantwell (Hugill, 77); Pukki (Placheta, 55). Subs not used: Nyland (GK), Mumba, Tettey, Vrancic, Stiepermann

- Bookings: Krul (dissent, 52), Skipp (foul on Pearson, 90+2)

- Red card:: Giannoulis 18

- Goals: Buendia 5

- AFC Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Begovic; Smith, Carter-Vickers, Cook (C), Kelly; Pearson, Lerma (Surridge, 45); Brooks (Stanislas, 72), Billing, Danjuma (Stacey, 90+2); Solanke. Subs not used: Travers (GK), Mepham, Rico, Wilshere, Riquelme, Anthony.

- Bookings: Lerma (foul on Buendia, 35), Smith (foul on Cantwell, 59), Brooks (foul on Skipp, 70)

- Goals: Surridge 51, Danjuma 57, Kelly 76

- Added on time: 5 mins/3 mins

- Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)