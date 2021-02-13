Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Stoke City - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM February 13, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke and Alexander Tettey of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championsh

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and Alex Tettey after the win at Stoke in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are back at Carrow Road to face Stoke City (3pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.      

 

Jordan Hugill of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium, C

Jordan Hugill could return to training next week - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news   

Jordan Hugill and Marco Stiepermann could return to training next week - Jordan Hugill has been out with a torn hamstring while Stiepermann has had Epstein Barr virus. Goalkeeper Michael McGovern is recovering from hamstring surgery, and Sam Byram is still not back in training. Otherwise, no new injury worries for Daniel Farke. 

For Stoke, Nick Powell is fit after missing two games with a hamstring injury.  James Chester is fit after a knock in training ruled him out last weekend. Rhys Norrington-Davies is suspended. Tyrese Campbell remains a long-term injury victim as he recovers from a knee injury. 


FORM GUIDE 

Norwich (second): W-W-D-D-L 

Stoke (ninth): D-D-L-D-D 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pictu

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Stoke 

“The situation with Stoke shows how difficult this league is. They've found it very hard to get points recently even though they have one of the most experienced sides in the Championship. They were quite ambitious with their signings in January. They have potential to finish in the top six and we want to keep distance to them.” 

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has described Norwich as 'the best team' his side have faced this se

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill - Credit: PA

Michael O’Neill on Norwich    

“If you look at the Norwich game at home I didn’t think we started well but ultimately we were punished by two bits of real quality in a short space of time in the first half. We hit the bar ourselves then we had to deal with the injury to Steven Fletcher as well. We have to anticipate that Norwich will be on the front foot from the opening minutes and we have to be ready to deal with that.” 

Teemu Pukki of Norwich takes the ball round Josef Bursik of Stoke City and scores his sides 3rd goal

Teemu Pukki scores City's third at Stoke in November - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

November 24, 2020 

Stoke City 2 Norwich City 3 

First-half goals from Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki put City in control and a third on 57 minutes by Pukki should have signalled game over. But Buendia was sent off on 69 minutes, Tyrese Campbell pulled one back almost immediately and 10 minutes later Nathan Collins made it 3-2... but the Canaries held on. 

Referee Jeremy Simpson during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Pau

Referee Jeremy Simpson - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Jeremy Simpson 

Has shown three red cards and 59 yellows in 18 games – all but two in the Championship. Last in charge of Norwich when they drew 1-1 at Brentford in October. 


How can I watch? 

The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   


Prediction      

One goal sorts this – and it should go to Norwich. Stoke like a draw but Canaries have a big incentive. 



