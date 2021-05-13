What is the current state of play in Norwich City's defence?

Opinion

Published: 6:30 AM May 13, 2021

Norwich City's defence has been much-improved throughout the course of the current campaign, but it is an area where much could change this summer. Connor Southwell analyses the current state of play at the back.

Dimitris Giannoulis has been a quality addition to City's defence. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The current options

In Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson, City have a partnership that has excelled in the Championship. The pair complement each other nicely and have played a key role in their much-improved defensive performance this season.

The nightmare injury crisis that plagued their Premier League campaign last year lingers in the background, and the powers that be will be keen to ensure that doesn't manifest itself this time around.

City also have Christoph Zimmermann and young Andrew Omobamidele in their central defensive ranks but will be looking for reinforcements in that area this summer.

Max Aarons is City's current right-back option, with Bali Mumba viewed as the next cab off the rank. Dimitris Giannoulis has arrived and made the left-back slot his own after Xavi Quintilla's fitness struggles scuppered his progress in Norfolk.

Sam Byram's recovery from injury is requiring patience, but this pre-season feels like a pivotal moment in his career. The former Leeds and West Ham man impressed in the top flight, even keeping Jamal Lewis out of the side at left-back.

Ben Gibson will become a permanent City player on July 1st.

Who is definitely in?

Gibson and Giannoulis will become permanent City players on July 1 after their obligations to purchase were activated upon the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Both have served pivotal roles in a much improved defensive set-up and are trusted by Farke to deliver his preferred style of play on the pitch. Gibson's progressive passes have added an extra dimension to City's work in possession.

Giannoulis has offered a real quality in the left-back position and has consolidated his place as City's favoured option in that position since Lewis' sale last summer.

Hanley has shaken off his injury troubles and has been captain fantastic at the back for City this season. The Scottish international has shown his quality throughout this campaign, with very few Championship attackers getting the better of him. He heads into the top flight as arguably their best central defensive option.

City will have to make a judgment over Christoph Zimmermann. The German defender has suffered with injuries throughout the last two seasons but remains an important squad member. City may feel they need five central defensive options after their struggles in the top-flight last time around.

Xavi Quintilla will return to his parent club. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Who is definitely out?

Xavi Quintilla's time at the club has come to an end after a loan spell that started with so much promise but was cut short by injuries.

The Spaniard displayed glimpses of his quality, certainly from an attacking perspective, but saw his game time limited due to his struggles with fitness. Giannoulis' suspension in three of the final four matches saw Quintilla given a chance to shine. Two goals in three matches signed off his time in Norfolk nicely.

He will make a quality addition for someone, just not Norwich.

Elsewhere, Philip Heise's City spell is set to come to an end this summer, with the German full-back yet to play a single minute of league football for the Canaries. He has made his desire to move back to Germany clear and remains surplus to requirements at Carrow Road.

There will be plenty of speculation surrounding Max Aarons. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Whose future is uncertain?

Aarons will be linked with several clubs this summer after Barcelona and Roma both saw official approaches for the 21-year-old turned down by City.

Everton hold an interest in signing the full-back, but it remains to be seen what impact Covid will have on the transfer market. City will be tough to negotiate with and will refuse to sell for under their valuation.

City will have contingency plans in place and have already been linked with a loan move for Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams as a stop-gap for a season.

Sam McCallum's City future is another one up for debate. The 20-year-old has fought his way into the Coventry side and been a mainstay as Mark Robins' men survived in the Championship. Whether the hierarchy at Colney feel he needs another year of consistent game time in the Championship.

Timm Klose will also return from a season-long spell at boyhood club FC Basel, who are yet to decide whether, or not, they trigger an option for him to remain at the club permanently.

Another returning from loan is Akin Famewo, a player who Daniel Farke and his coaching team admire. Despite an impressive start at Charlton, injuries scuppered his progress at the Valley. The next step for him looks set to be another loan to a Championship club.

Whether City decide Omobamidele is ready for a loan move remains to be seen. The 18-year-old has been an assured and impressive performer alongside Hanley at the back but has age on his side.

City may take the view that his development is better served, at least initially, training alongside the first-team for the first half of the season. Undoubtedly his impressive performances are bound to have been noticed by some Championship sides.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer is a player City are aware of. - Credit: PA

Rumoured targets

City have been linked with a plethora of central defensive options since their promotion was confirmed, and it is an area they will look to do business in during the upcoming window.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has admirers inside Colney and is a player they are aware of this summer. Whether that results in tangible interest remains to be seen, and they will face competition for the Norwegian's signature.

France is a market City are monitoring carefully due to the fragile finances of some clubs in Ligue 1. They have already been linked with Metz defender Boubakar Kouyate.

In terms of full-backs, the link to Williams remains the only real rumour witnessed so far, and that would tick plenty of boxes given United's desire to convert the youngster into a right-back and City's record of developing young talent.

The Canaries remain open to any deal that they feel strengthens their first-team squad.