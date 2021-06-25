Gallery
Norwich City and Lotus Cars: a relationship in pictures
Norwich City's relationship with Lotus Cars goes back years making the company a popular announcement as the new 2021/22 shirt sponsor.
The likes of Darren Huckerby, Craig Fleming and Adam Drury wore a British racing green Lotus away shirt as they won the Nationwide First Division title during the 2003/04 season - the final year before the league was renamed the Championship.
Canaries fan will fondly recall the shirt as it was worn by the players as they celebrated promotion at Watford with more than 5,000 supporters in attendance for the 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.
The green shirt was worn again as the title was clinched following a 1-0 loss to Sunderland 10 days later.
The Lotus branding could be seen in the background as Norwich City celebrated promotion in front of thousands of fans at City Hall.
It also appeared on the player's training gear throughout this period.
Norwich changed their away strip for the 2004/05 season with an eye-catching black and green Lotus shirt first modelled by Huckerby, Fleming and co.
The car brand featured on the club's jersey from 2003 to 2006 during this period when the club was under the management of Nigel Worthington.
After a three-year contract lapsed though, the relationship between the Canaries, Lotus, and then parent company Proton appeared to be over.
But ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the club announced a new multi-year partnership with Lotus.
This included the Colney training ground being renamed The Lotus Training Centre, and the all-new Academy building became known as The Lotus Academy.
Lotus branding also featured on the first-team's jackets as they walked onto the pitch for fixtures.
And for the past season, the logo has also been worn on all Academy shirts from the Under-23s squad to the Under-9s as well - and all youth sizes sold to supporters.
Chief operating officer Ben Kensell described the deal as a "momentous" one at the time.
The latest partnership for the 2021/22 season was launched alongside a WhatsApp-style video involving the likes of Delia Smith, Jake Humphrey, Ed Balls, Darren Huckerby, Dion Dublin and Wes Hoolahan.