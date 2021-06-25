Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City and Lotus Cars: a relationship in pictures

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:19 PM June 25, 2021   
Norwich City's Darren Huckerby & Criag Fleming test driving Lotus cars at their test track at Hethe

Norwich City's Darren Huckerby and Craig Fleming test driving Lotus cars in 2004 - Credit: Archant Library

Norwich City's relationship with Lotus Cars goes back years making the company a popular announcement as the new 2021/22 shirt sponsor

The likes of Darren Huckerby, Craig Fleming and Adam Drury wore a British racing green Lotus away shirt as they won the Nationwide First Division title during the 2003/04 season - the final year before the league was renamed the Championship. 

Canaries fan will fondly recall the shirt as it was worn by the players as they celebrated promotion at Watford with more than 5,000 supporters in attendance for the 2-1 win at Vicarage Road. 

Football - Nationwide League Division OneWatford V Norwich City FC at Vicarage RoadThe team celebrat

Football - Nationwide League Division OneWatford V Norwich City FC at Vicarage RoadThe team celebrates at the end of the game.Date: 24/4/2004. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004

The green shirt was worn again as the title was clinched following a 1-0 loss to Sunderland 10 days later. 

The NCFC team with Nigel Worthington and Delia Smith celebrating on the balcony at Norwich City Hall

Lotus branding can be seen in the background as Nigel Worthington lifts the Nationwide Division One title during celebrations at City Hall in 2004 - Credit: Archant Library

The Lotus branding could be seen in the background as Norwich City celebrated promotion in front of thousands of fans at City Hall.

It also appeared on the player's training gear throughout this period.

Phil Mulryne training with NCFC at Colney this morning.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: For: EDP pics

Phil Mulryne training in the new Lotus gear for the first time in 2003 - Credit: Archant © 2004

Norwich changed their away strip for the 2004/05 season with an eye-catching black and green Lotus shirt first modelled by Huckerby, Fleming and co.  

Norwich City's new Away Kit for next season being unveiled at Lotus Cars HQ, Hethel Picture: Jam

Norwich City players model the Lotus 2004-06 away shirt - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004

The car brand featured on the club's jersey from 2003 to 2006 during this period when the club was under the management of Nigel Worthington. 

Norwich City players Iwan Roberts and Gary Holt model NCFC kit for 2003 after the announcement that

Iwan Roberts and Gary Holt model the 2003/04 kits after the announcement that Proton and Lotus cars would be the shirt sponsor - Credit: Archant Library

After a three-year contract lapsed though, the relationship between the Canaries, Lotus, and then parent company Proton appeared to be over.

But ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the club announced a new multi-year partnership with Lotus. 

This included the Colney training ground being renamed The Lotus Training Centre, and the all-new Academy building became known as The Lotus Academy.

The new Norwich City FC team coach branded with Lotus and Proton livery.Picture: James BassCop

The 2003/04 Norwich City FC team coach branded with Lotus and Proton livery - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2003

Lotus branding also featured on the first-team's jackets as they walked onto the pitch for fixtures.

And for the past season, the logo has also been worn on all Academy shirts from the Under-23s squad to the Under-9s as well - and all youth sizes sold to supporters.

Norwich City's new Away Kit for next season being unveiled at Lotus Cars HQ, Hethel Picture: Jam

Norwich City's new away kit for the 2004/05 season was unveiled at Lotus Cars HQ, Hethel - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2004

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell described the deal as a "momentous" one at the time.

The latest partnership for the 2021/22 season was launched alongside a WhatsApp-style video involving the likes of Delia Smith, Jake Humphrey, Ed Balls, Darren Huckerby, Dion Dublin and Wes Hoolahan.

NORWICH CITY FC ANNOUNCE THREE-YEAR SHIRT SPONSORSHIP DEAL WITH PROTON CARS, OWNERS OF HETHEL-BASED

Delia Smith with Iwan Roberts and Gary Holt after Lotus was announced as a three-year shirt sponsor in 2003 - Credit: Archant Library

