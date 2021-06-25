Confirmed: Lotus is Norwich City's new Premier League shirt sponsor

Published: 11:43 AM June 25, 2021

Following the BK8 controversy, Norwich City has announced Lotus Cars as the club's new front of shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

As part of the agreement, the iconic Lotus logo will feature across City's first team, academy, women's kit and training wear.

The partnership sees a return of the Lotus logo to the front of the Norwich City first team shirt, with the brand having previously featured on the club’s away jersey between 2003 and 2006.

This included the Lotus green away shirt during the club's 2003/04 Nationwide Division One promotion-winning season under Nigel Worthington.

Lotus Cars has been confirmed as Norwich City's new shirt sponsor - Credit: Archant

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “We’re delighted and excited to be able to confirm Lotus as our new front of shirt sponsors.

You may also want to watch:

“Through the club’s many dealings with the Lotus team, led by group CEO, Mr Feng Qingfeng and managing director, Matt Windle, our relationship has grown from strength to strength.

“Since 2019 Lotus has proudly sponsored our training centre, and we’ve worked together on some great initiatives for our junior supporters, with the logo featuring on junior kits for the last few seasons.

“We are now delighted to be taking our partnership to the next level and we’re all excited to see the Lotus logo return to our first team match kits."

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell Picture: Tony Thrussell - Credit: Tony Thrussell

Lotus has committed that every employee across the world receives their very own Norwich City replica shirt.

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing for Lotus Cars, said: “This is a really exciting next step in our relationship with the club.

“The partnership has blossomed over the past couple of years and we share so many values as organisations. We’re investing heavily in the business globally, and particularly in our home county of Norfolk.

“Seeing our brand on the famous yellow and green shirts for the return to the Premier League is a symbol of both Lotus Cars and Norwich City’s global ambitions and return to the topflight.”

Lotus has been confirmed as the club's new sponsor after BK8 were ditched - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

It comes after Norwich City ditched their one-year contract with BK8 earlier this month after a fan's revolt in response to sexualised marketing content being found online.