NORWICH CITY ARE PROMOTED TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Published: 2:32 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM April 17, 2021

Start the celebrations, Norwich City fans, promotion to the Premier League has been confirmed before the Canaries kick-off against Bournemouth this evening!

The 8pm clash with the Cherries now becomes a celebration of a superb season but the result very much still matters for Daniel Farke's team, with the Championship title still to play for.

It's the ninth time City have been promoted to the top flight in their history, bouncing straight back to the Premier League after relegation last season.

An outstanding 11 wins in a 13-game unbeaten run had made promotion all but certain already, on 90 points, but it wasn't until today that it was mathematically certain.

Third-placed Swansea were already highly unlikely to be able to catch the leaders and after a 2-2 home draw with bottom side Wycombe, they now can't catch Norwich and their chances of catching Watford are slim too.

However, City's hopes of being champions have also been given a huge boost, as second-placed Watford lost their derby clash at Luton 1-0 to remain eight points behind the leaders with four games remaining - with a trip to Norfolk on Tuesday, which will make the Canaries champions if they win.

Brentford were the other team in the mix but after being held to a goalless draw with London rivals Millwall they are 16 points behind in fourth and only have 15 left to play for.

The Canaries still have plenty of club records to play for as well, such as the record second-tier points haul of 94, and will be keen to maintain their momentum going into the summer.

Sporting director Stuart Webber and his recruitment team can now crack on with Premier League preparations though, as they aim to give Farke the tools he needs to secure survival in 2022.

Operation Bounce Back: The story of City's promotion success

