Barnsley v Norwich City in the FA Cup - all you need to know 

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sideÕs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship m

Emi Buendia scored the goal which beat Barnsley at Carrow Road in Norwich City's first game of the year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The FA Cup is on the agenda for Norwich City, with a trip to Barnsley for a fourth round tie. We run down all the key points you need to know.      

Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium,

Kenny McLean has returned a positive test for Covid-19 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Injury update   

Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 so is out, as is fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell (back). Striker Teemu Pukki remains sidelined. Tim Krul is fit, hut Daniel Barsden may start. Christoph Zimmermann (hip) is out.  Bali Mumba is back in training but perhaps not yet ready. Xavi Quintilla is still in self-isolation. Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus and Adam Idah is recovering from a knee injury.  

Carlton Morris, recently signed by Barnsley from Norwich, is cup tied so can’t feature against his former club. Midfielder Herbie Kane and striker Dominik Frieser may feature. Brad Collins will come in for Jack Walton in goal. 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPictu

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - expecting 'a tough game' at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Barnsley 

"Barnsley are a top side, they had many Covid cases when we last played them. They'll be unbelievably difficult to play against tomorrow. They will be motivated, it will be a real battle."

Barnsley Manager Valerien Ismael during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPict

Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Valerien Ismael on Norwich    

“The cup is a 50-50 situation. Everyone has a chance to win. You saw the results last time – it was very close, even for the Premier League clubs. We have our chance; we know we can compete and at Norwich it was a close, tight game last time. This time we want to go through; this is our purpose, this is our motivation to make it better because it’s time now to reward ourselves.” 

Jacob Sorensen of Norwich and Victor Adeboyejo of Barnsley in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Jacob Sorensen in action during Norwich City's win over Barnsley at the beginning of the year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

January 2, 2021 

City 1 Barnsley 0 

The new year opener was settled by Emi Buendia’s goal on 62 minutes - a sublime volley from a pinpoint pas by Kenny McLean.  

Extended highlights... 


Emiliano Buendia of Norwich reacts to Referee John Brooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at V

Referee John Brooks - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee   

John Brooks 

Been in charge of City twice this season – and they have yet to win with him on the middle, having drawn at home to Preston in September and then losing at Watford on Boxing Day.  In 17 league and cup games, Brooks has issued 58 yellows and one red. 


How can I watch?      

The match is being broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport Extra 5. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

These are tough ones to call but yet again it is hard to bet against the Canaries. Barnsley in a poor run in the Championship, City quite the opposite. 1-0 to Daniel Farke’s men. 


Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon

Author Picture Icon
