Opinion
Barnsley v Norwich City in the FA Cup - all you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
The FA Cup is on the agenda for Norwich City, with a trip to Barnsley for a fourth round tie. We run down all the key points you need to know.
Injury update
Kenny McLean has tested positive for Covid-19 so is out, as is fellow midfielder Todd Cantwell (back). Striker Teemu Pukki remains sidelined. Tim Krul is fit, hut Daniel Barsden may start. Christoph Zimmermann (hip) is out. Bali Mumba is back in training but perhaps not yet ready. Xavi Quintilla is still in self-isolation. Marco Stiepermann has Epstein Barr virus and Adam Idah is recovering from a knee injury.
Carlton Morris, recently signed by Barnsley from Norwich, is cup tied so can’t feature against his former club. Midfielder Herbie Kane and striker Dominik Frieser may feature. Brad Collins will come in for Jack Walton in goal.
Daniel Farke on Barnsley
"Barnsley are a top side, they had many Covid cases when we last played them. They'll be unbelievably difficult to play against tomorrow. They will be motivated, it will be a real battle."
Valerien Ismael on Norwich
“The cup is a 50-50 situation. Everyone has a chance to win. You saw the results last time – it was very close, even for the Premier League clubs. We have our chance; we know we can compete and at Norwich it was a close, tight game last time. This time we want to go through; this is our purpose, this is our motivation to make it better because it’s time now to reward ourselves.”
Last time they met
January 2, 2021
City 1 Barnsley 0
The new year opener was settled by Emi Buendia’s goal on 62 minutes - a sublime volley from a pinpoint pas by Kenny McLean.
Referee
John Brooks
Been in charge of City twice this season – and they have yet to win with him on the middle, having drawn at home to Preston in September and then losing at Watford on Boxing Day. In 17 league and cup games, Brooks has issued 58 yellows and one red.
How can I watch?
The match is being broadcast exclusively live on BT Sport Extra 5.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
These are tough ones to call but yet again it is hard to bet against the Canaries. Barnsley in a poor run in the Championship, City quite the opposite. 1-0 to Daniel Farke’s men.