Wycombe Wanderers v Norwich City - all you need to know 

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:30 PM February 27, 2021   
Mario Vrancic Norwich v Wycombe

Mario Vrancic celebrates after scoring a late winner for Norwich City at Wycombe in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City can make it five wins in a row with victory at bottom side Wycombe Wanderers (Sunday, noon). We run down all the key points you need to know. 

Todd Cantwell Norwich Rotherham

Todd Cantwell has been ruled out of Norwich City's trip to Wycombe - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Team news   

Midfielder Todd Cantwell is out with a calf injury while Onel Hernandez is also a doubt because of a dead leg. Josh Martin (toe) is out. Central defender Ben Gibson is on course to return after missing two matches with a back complaint. Marco Stiepermann played fpor the development squad on Friday after recovering from Epstein-Barr virus and will step up his first team claims from this week. Sam Byram and Michael McGovern remain long-term absentees 

Wycombe are without centre back Ryan Tafazolli, who was sent off last week.  

Form guide 

Norwich (first): L-W-W-W-W 

Wycombe (24): L-W-L-D-W 


Daniel Farke on Wycombe 

"I really do like them. I like what Gareth is doing. He has delivered for years and they are brave and they go with their style. They always want to bring their style on the pitch, try to bring their offence and I like this, I like this bravery. It is a sign of their fighting spirit that they go into their games with a lot of bravery and togetherness."

  

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth will share a touchline again - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gareth Ainsworth on Norwich    

“I have got an amazing amount of respect for Daniel Farke as he is a top guy and I am looking forward to nothing less than a tough test. Aarons, Pukki, Cantwell, Hanley…they have got some fantastic players, international players.” 

Ben Gibson of Norwich does his defensive duties during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road

Ben Gibson does his defensive duties during Norwich's visit to Wycombe in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

October 24, 2020 

Norwich City 2 Wycombe Wanderers 1 

Teemu Pukki gave City the perfect start with a goal after three minutes, but Scott Kashket drew Wycombe level just nine minutes later. It stayed that way until a dramatic finale, when Norwich striker Adam Idah was sent off and then Mario Vrancic curled in a last-minute free-kick to give City the points. 

Match report


Jordan Graham of Ipswich Town dives and gets a yellow card from Referee Robert Jones during the Sky

Match referee Robert Jones - he was in charge for the derby in September 2018, when he booked Jordan Graham for diving - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Robert Jones 

Had 13 league and cup games this season and shown one red card and 26 yellows. Last in charge of City when they beat Swansea at Carrow Road in March 2019. 

How can I watch? 
The match is being broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Main Event. Sky’s programme will begin at 11.30am. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Wycombe will fight for everything – tough one. City to edge it 2-1 – again 



